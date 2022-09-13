NORTHUMBERLAND — Daniel Hayner, Cole Knauss, and Henry McElroy each finished the game with two goals in Northumberland Christian's shutout win over visiting Columbia County Christian in ACAA action.
Every goal scored by the Warriors were assisted as McElroy and Luke Snyder lead with three assists, Hayner with two, while Knauss and Jackson Conner had one.
The Warriors advance to 9-1-0 on the season and stay undefeated in conference play at 4-0-0 while Columbia County Christian drops to 3-3-0, 0-3-0.
Northumberland Christian 10, Columbia County Christian 0
First half
NC-Cole Knauss (Daniel Hayner), 34:32; NC-Hayner (Henry McElroy), 32:09; NC-McElroy (Luke Snyder), 22:02; NC-Sam Garvin (Jackson Conner), 17:37; NC-Knauss (McElroy), 13:08; NC-Owen Rager (McElroy), 10:35.
Second half
NC-Noah Conner (Hayner), 24:45; NC-Hayner (Snyder), 14:44; NC-McElroy (Snyder), 6:56; NC-Morgan Minnier (Knauss), 5:20.
Shots: NC 22-3. Corners: NC 10-5. Saves: Columbia County Christian 12 (Christopher Domenico); Northumberland Christian 3 (Conner Bennett).