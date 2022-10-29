DANVILLE — Henry McElroy scored seven of Northumberland Christian's 10 goals in their win over ACAA-foe Juniata Christian in the District 4 Class A quarterfinals.
Northumberland Christian (18-1) will face No. 5-seed South Williamsport, 4-1 winner over Sullivan County, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Loyalsock.
Daniel Hayner, Samuel Garvin and Ian Anderson also scored for Northumberland Christian. Cole Knauss chipped in three asssists.
Juniata Christian finishes the season at 8-10-1.
District IV Class A Quarterfinals
at Danville HS
Northumberland Christian 10, Juniata Christian 0
First half
NC-Daniel Hayner (Cole Knauss), 4:42; NC-Henry McElroy, 33:39; NC-McElroy (Jackson Conner), 34:34; NC-McElroy, 39:24.
Second half
NC-McElroy (Knauss), 44:40; NC-McElroy, 54:48; NC-Samuel Garvin (Ethan Bennett), 65:25; NC-McElroy (Knauss), 68:14; NC-McElroy, 74:27; NC-Ian Anderson (Hayner), 76:54.
Shots: NC 29-0. Corners: NC 14-0. Saves: Juniata Christian 19 (Micah Dressler); Northumberland Christian 0 (Conner Bennett).