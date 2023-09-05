NORTHUMBERLAND — Michael Cantine scored an unassisted goal 2:39 into the extra period to lift the Warriors to the ACAA win.
Alejandro Flores de Valgaz had both goals for Juniata Christian (3-1), the second of which gave the Lions the lead with 15:15 left in regulation.
Cantine tied the score off an assist from Landon Hostetter with 1:21 left in the game as the Warriors improve to 3-2 on the season.
Northumberland Christian 3, Juniata Christian 2 (OT)
First Half
JC: Alejandro Flores de Valgaz (Jacob Sellers), 21:31.
Second Half
NC: Samuel Garvin (Jackson Conner), 54:21; JC: de Valgaz (Sellers), 64:45; NC: Michael Cantine (Landon Hostetter), 78:39.
Overtime
NC: Cantine, 82:39.
Shots: NC 7-4. Corners: NC 15-6. Saves: Juniata Christian 4 (Micah Dressler); Northumberland Christian 2 (Conner Bennett).