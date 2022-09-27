McALISTERVILLE —Samantha Hudson scored with 15:10 left in regulation to lift the Warriors to the upset win over Juniata Christian.
Elliana Zwatty scored two goals for Northumberland Christian (6-7 overall, 2-4 ACAA-ED), which lost 7-5 to Juniata Christian in the first meeting between the schools.
Annika Martin had both goals for Juniata Christian (9-3, 3-2).
Northumberland Christian 3, Juniata Christian 2
First half
NC-Elliana Zwatty (Samantha Hudson), 25:22; JC-Maddie Warner (Annika Martin), 4:14.
Second half
NC-Zwatty (Grace Spaide), 32:46; JC-Martin (Erin Sheaffer), 19:08; NC-Hudson (Aubrie Hostetter), 15:10.
Shots: JC 12-8. Corners: JC 4-3. Saves: Northumberland Christian 10 (Caitlyn Gray); Juniata Christian 5 (Abby Warner).