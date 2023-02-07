NORTHUMBERLAND — Aubrie Hostetter, Carrie King, Eden Treas, and Kara Wilhelm each scored seven points for the Warriors (13-7, 8-1) in the ACAA contest against Belleville Mennonite.
Wilhelm (15) and King (10) grabbed 25 of the teams' 39 rebounds in the win.
Norry Christian will play Meadowbrook Christian this Friday night for a share of first place in the ACAA Eastern Division.
Karina Renno drained three 3-pointers and scored 13 points for Belleville Mennonite (10-5, 5-4). The Warriors limited Sonya Yoder, who averages 15 points per game, to just two points for Belleville.
Northumberland Christian 36, Belleville Mennonite 23
Northumberland Christian (13-7) 36
Jenika Krum 1 2-2 4; Eden Treas 2 1-2 7; Aubrie Hostetter 2 3-3 7; Kara Wilhelm 3 0-0 7; Carrie King 2 2-2 7; Caryssa Ressler 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12 8-9 36.
3-point goals: Treas 2, King, Wilhelm.
Did not score: Evalin Owens.
Belleville Mennonite (10-5) 23
Natalie Yoder 3 0-0 8; Sonya Yoder 1 0-2 2; Karina Renno 4 2-2 13. Totals: 9 2-4 23.
3-point goals: Renno 3, N.Yoder 2.
Did not score: Miriam Stoltzfus, Chantel Weaver.
Score by quarters
BMS;8;0;8;7 — 23
NCS;9;5;11;11 — 36