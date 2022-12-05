MILLVILLE — Jenika Krum finished with 12 points for the Warriors, and Eden Treas added up 11 points in the noneleague win.
Carrie King (17) and Kara Wilhelm (10) combined for 27 of the team's 35 rebounds for Northumberland Christian (2-1).
Larissa Evans scored 24 of the Quakers' 34 points in the game.
Northumberland Christian 37, Millville 34
Northumberland Christian (2-1) 37
Jenika Krum 4 2-4 12; Eden Treas 5 0-1 11; Aubrie Hostetter 0 1-2 1; Kara Wilhelm 2 0-0 4; Carrie King 2 0-0 5; Ava Phillips 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 3-7 37.
3-point goals: Krum 2, King, Treas.
Did not score: Julia Lamey, Evalin Owens, Caryssa Ressler.
Millville (1-2) 34
Abby Kakaley 1 0-0 2; Madeline Evans 3 0-0 6; Larissa Evans 10 4-7 24; Abby Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 4-7 34.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Julia Hippenstiel, Ava Michael, Kaylie Stiner, Haydee Stout.
Score by quarters
NCS;7;7;11;12 — 37
Millville;9;9;6;10 — 34