NORTHUMBERLAND — The Warriors trailed by seven points after a poor third quarter, but Northumberland Christian rallied to outscore Millville, 14-4, in the final quarter for the nonelague win.
Carrie King and Kara Wilheim each scored 11 points to lead the Warriors (10-6).
Larissa Evans had 20 points to lead the Quakers (7-7).
Northumberland Christian 38, Millville 35
Northumberland Christian (10-6) 38
Jenika Krum 2 0-0 4; Eden Treas 3 2-5 10; Kara Wilhelm 3 2-3 11; Carrie King 3 5-6 11; Caryssa Ressler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 9-13 38.
3-point goals: Treas 2, Wilhelm.
Did not score: Aubrie Hostetter, Ava Phillips.
Millville (7-7) 35
Larissa Evans 8 1-4 20; Ava Michael 3 0-0 7; Abby KaKaley 1 0-0 2; Kaylie Stiner 2 0-0 4; Maddie Evans 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 1-4 35.
3-point goals: L.Evans 3, Michael.
Did not score: Cooper Fought, Julia Hippenstiel.
Score by quarters
MHS;8;8;15;4 — 35
NCS;8;12;4;14 — 38