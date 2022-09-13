NORTHUMBERLAND — Eden Daku-Treas scored three of Northumberland Christian's goals, and the Warriors staved off a Columbia County Christian rally to pick up a 4-2 victory in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association-Eastern Division action on Tuesday.

Aubrie Hostetter added a goal and two assists for the Warriors (6-5 overall, 2-2 ACAA-ED), which led 3-0, before Columbia County Christian rallied to get within 3-2 with 6:40 left in the game.

Daku-Treas scored with 4:49 left on an assist from Hostetter for an insurance goal.

Northumberland Christian 4, Columbia County Christian 2

First half

NC-Aubrie Hostetter (Samantha Hudson), 39:05; NC-Eden Daku-Treas (Hostetter), 9:18.

Second half

NC-Daku-Treas, 34:18; CCC-Grace Clippinger (Olivia DiLena), 18:36; CCC-Kara Boudman, 6:40; NC-Daku-Treas (Hostetter), 4:49.

Shots: NC 13-6. Corners: NC 7-2.

Tags

Trending Video