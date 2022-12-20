BLOOMSBURG — Carrie King scored a team-high 15 rebounds to go along with eight points in the Warriors' win.
Ava Phillips pulled down 12 rebounds of her own and scored four points for Northumberland Christian (5-2, 3-0 ACAA).
Eden Treas finished with 14 points, two rebounds, and four assists in the win.
Northumberland Christian 40, Columbia County Christian 22
Northumberland Christian (5-2) 40
Jenika Krum 1 0-0 3; Eden Treas 4 5-5 14; Aubrie Hostetter 3 0-1 6; Kara Wilhelm 1 0-0 2; Carrie King 4 0-0 8; Ava Phillips 2 0-0 4; Caryssa Ressler 1 1-4 3. Totals: 16 6-10 40.
3-point goals: Krum, Treas.
Did not score: Autumn Dershem, Julia Lamey, Evalin Owens.
Columbia County Christian (0-2) 22
Olivia Beishline 0 3-6 3; Kara Boudman 5 1-2 15; Ashleigh Boudman 2 0-2 4. Totals: 7 4-10 22.
3-point goals: K.Boudman 4.
Did not score: Willa Dumond, Erin Mood, Morgan Perry, Elizabeth Yocum, Tesa Dombrosky, Hazlee Bialecki, Grace Clippinger, Ava Chapin.
Score by quarters
NCS;13;10;12;5 — 40
CCCS;5;3;7;7; — 22