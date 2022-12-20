BLOOMSBURG — Carrie King scored a team-high 15 rebounds to go along with eight points in the Warriors' win.

Ava Phillips pulled down 12 rebounds of her own and scored four points for Northumberland Christian (5-2, 3-0 ACAA).

Eden Treas finished with 14 points, two rebounds, and four assists in the win.

Northumberland Christian 40, Columbia County Christian 22

Northumberland Christian (5-2) 40

Jenika Krum 1 0-0 3; Eden Treas 4 5-5 14; Aubrie Hostetter 3 0-1 6; Kara Wilhelm 1 0-0 2; Carrie King 4 0-0 8; Ava Phillips 2 0-0 4; Caryssa Ressler 1 1-4 3. Totals: 16 6-10 40.

3-point goals: Krum, Treas.

Did not score: Autumn Dershem, Julia Lamey, Evalin Owens.

Columbia County Christian (0-2) 22

Olivia Beishline 0 3-6 3; Kara Boudman 5 1-2 15; Ashleigh Boudman 2 0-2 4. Totals: 7 4-10 22.

3-point goals: K.Boudman 4.

Did not score: Willa Dumond, Erin Mood, Morgan Perry, Elizabeth Yocum, Tesa Dombrosky, Hazlee Bialecki, Grace Clippinger, Ava Chapin.

Score by quarters

NCS;13;10;12;5 — 40

CCCS;5;3;7;7; — 22

Tags

Trending Video