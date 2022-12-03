ELIZABETHVILLE — Northumberland Christian rebounded from a season-opening loss to win the consolation game of the Upper Dauphin tournament.

Carrie King scored a career-best 23 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Warriors (1-1). Kara Wilhelm added seven points in the win.

Northumberland broke open a one-possession game with an 18-9 run in the second quarter.

UPPER DAUPHIN TOURNAMENT

CONSOLATION

Northumberland Christian 49, York County Tech 30

Northumberland Christian (1-1) 49

Julia Lamey 1 0-0 2; Jenika Krum 3 0-2 6; Eden Treas 1 1-4 3; Aubrie Hostetter 1 0-0 2; Kara Wilhelm 3 1-4 7; Carrie King 9 1-2 23; Evalin Owens 0 0-2 0; Caryssa Ressler 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 3-14 49.

3-point goals: King 4.

Did not score: Autumn Dersham, Ava Phillips.

York County Tech (0-2) 30

Emma Amereihn 2 0-0 4, McKenzie Redding 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Zeinkiewicz 0 1-2 1, Rhlyn Rouse 6 6-11 18, Anna Foster 2 0-0 4, M. Kile 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 8-13 30.

3-point goals: None.

Did not score: Alicia Szczapanski, Dahliah Artis, Olivia Macklin, M. Campbell, T. Runkle.

Score by quarters

Northumberland Christian;8;18;10;13 — 49

York County Tech;6;9;9;6 — 30

