ELIZABETHVILLE — Northumberland Christian rebounded from a season-opening loss to win the consolation game of the Upper Dauphin tournament.
Carrie King scored a career-best 23 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Warriors (1-1). Kara Wilhelm added seven points in the win.
Northumberland broke open a one-possession game with an 18-9 run in the second quarter.
UPPER DAUPHIN TOURNAMENT
CONSOLATION
Northumberland Christian 49, York County Tech 30
Northumberland Christian (1-1) 49
Julia Lamey 1 0-0 2; Jenika Krum 3 0-2 6; Eden Treas 1 1-4 3; Aubrie Hostetter 1 0-0 2; Kara Wilhelm 3 1-4 7; Carrie King 9 1-2 23; Evalin Owens 0 0-2 0; Caryssa Ressler 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 3-14 49.
3-point goals: King 4.
Did not score: Autumn Dersham, Ava Phillips.
York County Tech (0-2) 30
Emma Amereihn 2 0-0 4, McKenzie Redding 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Zeinkiewicz 0 1-2 1, Rhlyn Rouse 6 6-11 18, Anna Foster 2 0-0 4, M. Kile 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 8-13 30.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Alicia Szczapanski, Dahliah Artis, Olivia Macklin, M. Campbell, T. Runkle.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Christian;8;18;10;13 — 49
York County Tech;6;9;9;6 — 30