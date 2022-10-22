DUNCANSVILLE — Carrie King and Eden Daku-Treas each finished with two goals for Northumberland Christian.
Samantha Hudson ended with a goal and an assist as the Warriors took third place in the ACAA Tournament, and finish the season with a record of 10-11.
Gabriella Dull scored both goals for Blair County Christian as they fell to 12-4.
ACAA Third Place Game
at Blair County Christian School
Northumberland Christian 5, Blair County Christian 2
First half
BCC-Gabriella Dull, 15:33; NC-Samantha Hudson, 6:49.
Second half
NC-Eden Daku-Treas (Ava Phillips), 17:25; NC-Daku-Treas (Julia Lamey), 8:50; BCC-Dull, 3:34; NC-Carrie King (Hudson), 3:14; NC-King (Aubrie Hostetter), 0:20.
Shots: NC 12-2. Corners: NC 7-1. Saves: Blair County Christian 7 (Lydia Hileman); Northumberland Christian 0 (Caitlyn Gray).