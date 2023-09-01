MILTON — Samuel Garvin scored twice and assisted on two goals for the Warriors, while teammate Nicholas Bisaccia scored a goal in each half.
Garvin scored both of his goals in the first half for Northumberland Christian (2-2, 1-0 ACAA), including a penalty kick. Noah Conner had a goal and assist for the Warriors.
Matt Schmitt made six saves for the Lions (0-2, 0-2).
Northumberland Christian 5, Meadowbrook Christian 0
First half
NC: Nicholas Bisaccia (Samuel Garvin) 09:00; NC: Samuel Garvin (Noah Conner) 15:00; NC: Garvin (penalty) 34:00.
Second half
NC: Conner (direct kick) 46:04; NC: Bisaccia (Garvin) 62:20.
Shots: NC 11-5; Corners: NC 14-5; Saves: NC- 5 (Conner Bennett), MC- 6 (Matt Schmitt).