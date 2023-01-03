WEATHERLY — Jenika Krum had a career night, scoring a career-high 20 points. Five of her seven made field goals were from deep, tying the program record record for most made 3-pointers in a game.
Carrie King finished the game with a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double in the Warriors' (8-3) non-conference win.
Northumberland Christian 51, Weatherly 39
Northumberland Christian (8-3) 51
Jenika Krum 7 1-2 20; Eden Treas 1 0-0 2; Aubrie Hostetter 1 0-0 2; Kara Wilhelm 1 3-4 5; Carrie King 5 2-2 14; Ava Phillips 3 0-0 6; Caryssa Ressler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 6-8 51.
3-point goals: Krum 5, King 2.
Did not score: Autumn Dersham, Julia Lamey, Evalin Owens.
Weatherly 39
Emma Kane 5 4-7 15; Kaylee Gaydoscik 1 0-0 2; Bethany Houser 4 0-0 9; Taylor Davidovich 2 0-0 4; Kelly Reiner 3 0-0 7; Abby Weston 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 4-7 39.
3-point goals: Houser, Kane, Reiner.
Did not score: Abigail Binder, Mackenzie McGill.
Score by quarters
Norry Chr.;13;10;21;7 — 51
Weatherly;9;7;2;21 — 39