WILLIAMSPORT — Carrie King finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds as the Warriors picked up a nonleague win over St. John Neumann.
Jenika Krum added 14 points, and Eden Treas chipped in 13 points for Northumberland Christian (7-3).
Niya Tutler had 13 points to lead the Golden Knights (5-5).
Northumberland Christian 53, Saint John Neumann 43
Northumberland Christian (7-3) 53
Jenika Krum 5 0-0 14; Eden Treas 4 2-2 13; Kara Wilhelm 1 0-0 2; Carrie King 8 2-4 18; Ava Phillips 1 0-0 3; Caryssa Ressler 0 3-5 3. Totals: 19 7-11 53.
3-point goals: Krum 4, Treas 3, Phillips.
Did not score: Aubrie Hostetter.
Saint John Neumann (5-5) 43
Ella Ballard 2 0-0 5; Lily Reid 1 0-0 3; Sophia Reed 2 0-0 6; Elizabeth Weller 3 0-3 6; Shieana Tutler 2 6-7 10; Niyah Tutler 6 0-2 13. Totals: 16 6-12 43.
3-point goals: S.Reid 2, Ballard, L.Reid, N.Tutler.
Did not score: Jaden Nixon.
Score by quarters
NCS;9;13;16;15 — 53
SJN;5;14;9;15 — 43