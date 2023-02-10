MILTON — Henry McElroy finished with a game-high 20 points for Norry Christian (18-3) in the ACAA contest.
Cole Knauss drained two 3-pointers, and scored 13 points. Josh King ended with five points and a team high seven rebounds.
Jacob Reed scores a team high 11 points for Meadowbrook Christian (6-12) in the loss.
Northumberland Christian 55, Meadowbrook Christian 23
Northumberland Christian (18-3) 55
Conner Bennett 2 0-1 5; Josh King 1 2-2 5; Sam Garvin 3 0-0 7; Cole Knauss 5 1-2 13; Henry McElroy 7 5-5 20; Alec Phillips 1 0-0 3; Ethan Bennett 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 8-10 55.
3-point goals: Knauss 2, C.Bennett, Garvin, King, McElroy, Phillips.
Did not score: Daniel Hayner, Isaac Reitz, Jackson Conner, Tyler Conner.
Meadowbrook Christian (6-12) 23
Elijah Cruz 1 0-0 3; Josh Dugan 1 0-0 3; Matthew Schmit 1 0-0 2; Josiah Baker 1 0-0 2; Jacob Reed 5 0-0 11; Jaeden Canelo 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 0-0 23.
3-point goals: Cruz, Dugan, Reed.
Did not score: Josh Robel, Levi Erb, Landon Tillson, Jayar Rhoades, Copeland Locke.
Score by quarters
NCS;18;13;22;2 — 55
MCS;7;5;9;2 — 23