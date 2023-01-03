WEATHERLY — Connor Bennett and Luke Snyder each finished with 13 points in Northumberland Christian's (9-1) dominant victory.
Cole Knauss also scored in double figures with 11 points.
Northumberland Christian 56, Weatherly 18
Northumberland Christian (9-1) 56
Conner Bennett 4 2-4 13; Josh King 1 0-0 3; Luke Snyder 6 1-1 13; Cole Knauss 4 1-2 11; Henry McElroy 2 3-4 7; Alec Phillips 2 0-0 4; Jackson Conner 2 0-0 5. Totals: 21 7-11 56.
3-point goals: Bennett 3, Knauss 2, Conner, King.
Did not score: Daniel Hayner, Isaac Reitz, Sam Garvin, Ben Crane, Ethan Bennett.
Weatherly 18
Jacob Parker 1 0-2 3; Ian McLaurin 0 2-2 2; Michael Berger 1 0-0 2; Ian McKeegan 1 0-0 2; Corbin Wagner 0 1-2 1; Jordan Mitchell 3 0-0 8. Totals: 5 3-6 18.
3-point goals: Mitchell 2, Parker.
Did not score: JoJo Hoffman, Niko Saldukas, Klaus Eroh, Alex Ortiz, John Puzzetti, Dylan Buck.
Score by quarters
Norry Chr.;16;24;6;10 — 56
Weatherly;0;11;5;2 — 18