McALISTERVILLE — Conner Bennett (14 points) and Sam Garvin (10) each scored in double figures for Northumberland Christian (15-3, 6-0) in a dominant ACAA win over Juniata Christian.
The Warriors shutout the Lions 19-0 in the first quarter and lead 37-4 at halftime.
Owen Yorks scored seven points for Juniata Christian (4-14, 1-8), while Alex Meiser drained two 3-pointers and put up six points of his own.
Northumberland Christian 57, Juniata Christian 15
Northumberland Christian (15-3) 57
Conner Bennett 7 0-1 14; Josh King 3 0-1 6; Isaac Reitz 2 0-0 4; Sam Garvin 4 0-0 10; Cole Knauss 2 0-0 4; Henry McElroy 3 2-3 8; Alec Phillips 3 0-0 7; Ethan Bennett 2 0-2 4. Totals: 26 2-7 57.
3-point goals: Garvin 2, Phillips.
Did not score: Jackson Conner.
Juniata Christian (4-14) 15
Alex Meiser 2 0-0 6; Owen Yorks 2 3-5 7; Hunter Shafferman 1 0-2 2. Totals: 5 3-5 15.
3-point goals: Meiser 2.
Did not score: Brent Graybill, Kenny Hoover, Troy Hoover, Jaredyn Hair, Alejandro Flores de Valgaz.
Score by quarters
NCS;19;18;12;8 — 57
JCS;0;4;7;4 — 15