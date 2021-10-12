NORTHUMBERLAND - Daniel Hayner (three goals and one assist) and Henry McElroy (one goal and four assists) had themselves a night as the duo did a majority of the work in Northumberland Christian's (15-2 overall, 7-1 ACAA) shut out victory over Columbia County Christian (5-8-1 overall, 2-8 ACAA). Cole Knauss and Jackson Conner scored the other two goals for the Warriors in the victory.
First half
NC-Daniel Hayner (Henry McElroy), 8:04;
NC-Hayner (McElroy), 26:27;
NC-Cole Knauss (McElroy), 39:15.
Second half
NC-Jackson Conner (Hayner), 55:13;
NC-McElroy (Penalty kick), 62:01;
NC-Hayner (McElroy), 78:03.
Shots: NC 23-4. Corners: NC 10-9. Saves: Columbia County Christian 17 (Andre Araniva); Northumberland Christian 4 (Conner Bennett).