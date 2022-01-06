NORTHUMBERLAND — Four different Warriors scored in double figures in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.

The Warriors trailed by six at halftime, but used a 20-10 third quarter to take the lead.

Luke Snyder scored 18 to lead Northumberland Christian (6-1 overall, 3-0 ACAA). Henry McElroy added 16 points, while Cole Knauss and Josh King each chipped in 12 points.

Luke Cughan had 25 points to lead the Jaguars (8-3, 2-1).

Conner Bennett 1 0-0 2, Josh King 5 1-2 12, Luke Snyder 5 8-9 18, Cole Knauss 4 0-0 12, Henry McElroy 6 4-4 16. Team totals: 21 13-15 60.

3-point goals: Knauss (4), King.

Did not score: None.

Columbia County Christian (8-3) 57

Luke Cughan 10 0-0 25, Pierce Cughan 1 0-0 3, Elijah Beishline 3 0-0 9, Jackson Kline 0 1-2 1, Andre Araniva 6 1-2 14, Clay Farley 2 1-2 5. Team totals: 22 3-6 57.

3-point goals: L.Cughan (5), Beishline (3), Araniva, P.Cughan.

Did not score: Hunter Fritz.

Score by quarters

CCC;18;13;10;16 — 57

NCS;17;8;20;15 — 60

