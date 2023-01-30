NORTHUMBERLAND — Alec Phillips led four players in double figures as the Warriors rolled the nonleague win.
Phillips had 14 points, while Cole Knauss added 13 points. Conner Bennett and Sam Garvin each added 10 points for Northumberland Christian (14-3).
Josh King added seven points, seven assists and a team-high 11 rebounds.
Benton falls to 1-16.
Northumberland Christian 61, Benton 31
Northumberland Christian (14-3) 61
Conner Bennett 2 4-7 10; Josh King 3 0-0 7; Sam Garvin 4 1-2 10; Cole Knauss 4 4-5 13; Henry McElroy 3 1-2 7; Alec Phillips 6 1-4 14. Totals: 22 11-20 61.
3-point goals: C.Bennett 2, Garvin, King, Knauss, Phillips.
Did not score: Jackson Conner, Ethan Bennett, Tyler Conner.
Benton (1-16) 31
L.Kester 2 0-0 5; Grayden Beishline 8 1-4 20; Wilmer Lewis 1 0-0 2; Conner Seward 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 1-4 31.
3-point goals: Beishline 3, Kester.
Did not score: Cam Davis, Miloh Dehp, Nolan Berdue, Dalton Koch.
Score by quarters
Benton;7;13;8;3 — 31
NCS;25;8;12;16 — 61