NORTHUMBERLAND — Cole Knauss led three Warriors in double figures in the nonleague win.
Conner Bennett and Henry McElroy each chipped in 14 points for Northumberland Christian (10-2).
The Warriors outscored the Quakers, 20-0, in the first quarter.
Northumberland Christian 61, Millville 34
Northumberland Christian (10-2) 61
Conner Bennett 5 1-2 14, Josh King 0 1-2 1, Sam Garvin 3 1-2 9, Cole Knauss 7 0-0 16, Henry McElroy 6 2-5 14, Alec Phillips 1 3-4 5, Micah Moyer 1 0-0 2. Team totals: 23 8-15 61.
3-point goals: Bennett 3, Garvin 2, Knauss 2.
Did not score: Jackson Conner, Ben Crane.
Millville (1-11) 34
Eli Klinger 3 3-4 9, London Evans 3 1-1 7, Micah Savidge 1 2-2 5, Hayden Weaver 1 0-0 3, Patrick Stefan 1 0-0 3, Jake Fought 2 0-3 5, Ian Ludwig 0 2-4 2. Team totals: 11 8-14 34.
3-point goals: Fought, Savidge, Stefan, Weaver.
Did not score: Nick Arnold, Nathan Savidge, Nathan Benedict.
Score by questions
Millville;0;13;14;7 — 34
Northumberland Christian;20;8;21;12 — 61