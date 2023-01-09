LAPORTE — Conner Bennett was red hot beyond the arc as he drained five triples, and finished with a team-high 17 points in Northumberland Christian's (9-2) non-conference win over Sullivan County.
Henry McElroy and Luke Snyder each scored 12 points in the game for the Warriors.
Derrick Finnegan had 10 points to lead the Griffins (6-5).
Monday's game was a battle between the current No. 1 (Warriors) and No. 3-seeds in the District 4 Class A power rankings.
Northumberland Christian 61, Sullivan County 42
Northumberland Christian (8-2) 61
Conner Bennett 7 0-0 19; Josh King 1 1-2 3; Sam Garvin 1 0-0 2; Luke Snyder 5 2-4 12; Cole Knauss 3 1-3 9; Henry McElroy 3 6-6 12; Alec Phillips 2 0-1 4. Totals: 22 10-16 61.
3-point goals: Bennett 5, Knauss 2.
Did not score: Daniel Hayner, Issac Reitz, Jackson Conner, Ethan Bennett.
Sullivan County (6-5) 42
Derrick Finnegan 3 1-2 10; Maddox Barr 2 0-0 6; Trey Higley 1 6-6 8; Riley King 2 1-2 5; Landon Baldwin 1 0-0 3; Ben Carpenter 3 3-4 10. Totals: 12 11-14 42.
3-point goals: Finnegan 3, Bahr 2, Baldwin, Carpenter.
Did not score: Ryan Nolan, Ryan Murray, Tucker Blasi, Colin King, Conner Smithkors.
Score by quarters
Norry Christian;19;15;12;15 — 61
Sullivan County;11;14;3;14 — 42