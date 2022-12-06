NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland Christian raced out to a 17-point lead after one quarter, and withstood Garrett Leitzel's 24-point second half as the Warriors held on to defeat Midd-West.
Leitzel had 12 points in the fourth quarter as the Mustangs, playing their opener, tried to rally from an 11-point deficit to start the final stanza. Noah Romig added 18 points for the Mustangs.
Conner Bennett led the way for the Warriors (3-0) with 21 points, while Luke Snyder added 20 points. Henry McElroy chipped in 10 points.
Bennett knocked down two 3-pointers in the first quarter, and McElroy scored six of his point in the opening period as Northumberland Christian opened with a 21-4 lead after one quarter.
Northumberland Christian 68,
Midd-West 62
Midd-West (0-1) 62
D'zani Cooley 0 1-2 1; Easton Erb 1 3-6 6; Garrett Leitzel 8 10-13 28; Mason Noll 2 0-0 4; Noah Romig 6 5-5 18; Xavier Fuller 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 20-28 62.
3-point goals: Leitzel 2, Erb, Romig.
Did not score: Connor Stoltzfus.
Northumberland Christian (3-0) 68
Conner Bennett 7 3-5 21; Josh King 3 0-1 7; Sam Garvin 2 0-0 5; Luke Snyder 7 6-7 20; Henry McElroy 4 2-5 10; Alec Phillips 1 2-2 5. Totals 24 13-20 68.
3-point goals: Bennett 4, King, Garvin, Phillips.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Midd-West;4;14;17;27 — 62
Northumberland Chr.;21;13;12;22 — 68