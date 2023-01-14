NORTHUMBERLAND — Luke Snyder scored 16 points, giving him more than 1,000 for his career, and the Warriors steamrolled Lourdes Regional in a nonleague game.
Northumberland Christian (11-2) raced out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and then put the game away with 30 points in the fourth.
Cole Knauss led the Warriors with 19 points, while Henry McElroy added 15.
Alex Hughes led Lourdes (3-9) with nine points.
Northumberland Christian 69, Lourdes Regional 22
LOURDES REGIONAL (3-9)
Alex Hughes 4 0-0 9; Colin Lokitis 2 2-2 6; Trevor Erb 2 0-0 6; Billy Rishel 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 2-2 22.
3-point goals: Hughes, Erb.
Did not score: Owen Sandri, Austin Lamonica, Joey Feudale, Brigthon Scicchitano, Johnny Rishel.
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN (11-2) 69
Conner Bennett 3 0-0 9; Sam Garvin 3 0-0 7; Luke Snyder 7 2-2 16; Cole Knauss 8 0-0 19; Henry McElroy 5 5-9 15; Alec Phillips 1 0-0 3. Totals 27 7-11 69.
3-point goals: Bennett 3, Garvin, Knauss 3, Phillips.
Did not score: Josh King, Isaac Reitz, Ethan Bennett, Tyler Conner.
Score by quarters
Lourdes;0;8;12;2 — 22
North. Chr.;17;10;12;30 — 69