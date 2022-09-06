NORTHUMBERLAND — Daniel Hayner finished with four goals in the Warriors' victory.
Henry McElroy added two goals and two assists for Northumberland Christian's (4-1 overall, 2-1 ACAA). Luke Snyder had the other goal, while Conner Bennett had three saves in the shutout.
Micah Dressler had 17 saves for Juniata Christian (2-1-1, 1-1).
Northumberland Christian 7, Juniata Christian 0
First half
NC-Henry McElroy (Sam Garvin), 16:12; NC-Daniel Hayner (Cole Knauss), 14:48; NC-McElroy, 14:08; NC-Hayner (Knauss), 2:11.
Second half
NC-Hayner (McElroy), 32:36; NC-Luke Snyder, 24:32; NC-Hayner (McElroy), 5:51.
Shots: NC 24-3. Corners: 12-1. Saves: Juniata Christian 17 (Micah Dressler); Northumberland Christian 3 (Conner Bennett).