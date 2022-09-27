McALISTERVILLE — Cole Knauss and Henry McElroy each scored twice to lead Northumberland Christian to a 7-1 victory over Juniata Christian in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association-Eastern Division action on Tuesday.
Daniel Hayner added a goal and an assist for the Warriors, which won their 10th straight game. Jackson Conner and Dylan Kauffman also scored for Northumberland Christian (12-1 overall, 7-0 ACAA-ED).
Alejandro Flores scored off an assist from Clay Brubaker for Juniata Christian (7-5, 4-3).
Northumberland Christian 7, Juniata Christian 1
First half
NC-Cole Knauss (Owen Rager), 34:54; NC-Henry McElroy, 32:40; NC-Jackson Conner, 7:14; JC-Alejandro Flores (Clay Brubaker), 6:37.
Second half
NC-McElroy (Knauss), 23:22; NC-Knauss (Daniel Hayner), 8:50; NC-Dylan Kauffman, 6:23; NC-Hayner (Knauss), 2:07.
Shots: NC 24-2. Corners: NC 14-0. Saves: Juniata Christian 17 (Micah Dressler); Northumberland Christian 1 (Conner Bennett).