MILLVILLE —The Warriors bounced back from a loss to Mount Carmel, and rolled to the nonleague win over the Quakers.
Aubrie Hostetter scored five goals for the Northumberland Christian (4-5), while Eden Daku-Treas assisted on all five first-half goals.
Savannah Yount and Carrie King each scored for the Warriors (4-5). Julia Lamey had two assists for the Warriors.
Northumberland Christian 7, Millville 1
First half
NC-Aubrie Hostetter (Eden Daku-Treas), 35:24; NC-Hostetter (Daku-Treas), 27:59; NC-Savannah Yount (Daku-Treas), 25:20; NC-Hostetter (Daku-Treas), 16:50; NC-Carrie King (Daku-Treas), 4:13.
Second half
M-Abby Brown, 32:15; NC-Hostetter (Julia Lamey), 13:34; NC-Hostetter (Lamey), 11:14.
Shots: NC 17-8. Corners: NC 9-4. Saves: Millville 10 (Caitlyn Ludwig); Northumberland Christian 7 (Caitlyn Gray).