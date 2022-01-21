BELLEVILLE — Emily Garvin poured in a game-high 26 points, and Anna Ulmer scored a career-best 18 as Northumberland Christian (12-1, 5-1) dominated Belleville Mennonite (4-6, 3-3) in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association.
Garvin became the third Northumberland Christian girls player to surpass 1,700 career points. Her 1,725 points rank third in program history behind Alyssa Wesner (2,175) and Kaitlyn Bailor (1,759).
Ulmer also had 10 rebounds for a double-double in the Warriors' ninth consecutive win.
Northumberland Christian 74, Belleville Mennonite 23
Northumberland Christian (12-1) 74
Aubrie Hostetter 0 2-2 2, Jenika Krum 2 0-0 6, Eden Treas 4 1-2 9, Kara Wilhelm 1 0-0 2, Emily Garvin 12 0-1 26, Emily McCahan 0 1-2 1, Anna Ulmer 7 3-3 18, Emma Ulmer 4 0-0 8, Caryssa Ressler 2 0-0 4. Team totals: 32 5-10 74.
3-point goals: Krum 2, Garvin 2, A.Ulmer.
Did not score: Kendra Schoeppner.
Belleville Mennonite (4-6) 23
Sonya Yoder 5 1-3 12, Chloe Renno 2 2-2 6, Miriam Stoltzfus 1 0-0 2, Karina Renno 1 0-0 3. Team totals: 9 3-5 23.
3-point goals: Yoder, K.Renno.
Did not score: Natalie Yoder, Chloe Sunderland.
Score by quarters
Belleville Mennonite;7;6;3;7 — 23
Northumberland Christian;27;22;16;9 — 74