ELIZABETHVILLE — Luke Snyder and Alec Phillips combined for 49 points and 20 rebounds in the Warriors' season-opening win in the Upper Dauphin Tournament.
Snyder scored 30 points — including 22 in the second half — and pulled down nine boards. Phillips had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Henry McElroy added 10 points in the victory.
Northumberland Christian 77
Conner Bennett 1 5-6 7; Josh King 3 1-2 8; Sam Garvin 1 0-0 3; Luke Snyder 13 4-7 30; Henry McElroy 2 6-7 10; Alec Phillips 8 3-6 19. Totals 28 19-28 77.
3-point goals; King, Garvin.
Mount Calvary 67
Brett Taylor 7 2-4 20; Avery Kopcha 11 1-3 24; Trey Robinson 3 0-0 8; Zach Witmer 0 1-2 1; Reagan Mummau 3 2-6 8; Talan Uselton 3 0-0 6. Totals 27 6-15 67.
3-point goals: Taylor 4, Kopcha, Robinson 2.
Did not score: Jonathan Hagan.
Score by quarters
No. Christian;10;16;24;27 — 77
Mt. Calvary;17;12;12;16 — 67