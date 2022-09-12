MILLVILLE — Both Daniel Hayner and Cole Knauss finished the game with three goals as the Warriors rolled in the nonleague contest.
Henry McElroy added two second-half goals for the Warriors (7-1).
Hayner and McElroy both had two assists. Luke Snyder and Alec Phillips also had assists for Northumberland Christian.
Conner Bennett stopped three shots in net for the Warriors.
Northumberland Christian 8, Millville 1
First half
NC-Cole Knauss, 6:17; M-Ian Ludwig (Jacob Fought), 11:48; NC-Knauss (penalty kick), 12:40; NC-Daniel Hayner (Henry McElroy), 21:05; NC-Knauss (Hayner), 21:38; NC-Hayner (McElroy), 37:59.
Second half
NC-McElroy (Hayner), 49:24; NC-Hayner (Luke Snyder), 51:53; NC-McElroy (Alec Phillips), 59:55.
Shots: NC 18-4. Corners: NC 9-2. Saves: Millville 10 (Thomas Krantz); Northumberland Christian 3 (Conner Bennett).