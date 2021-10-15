WEATHERLY — The deadly combination of Henry McElroy (two goals, three assists) and Daniel Hayner (two goals, two assists) did the majority of the work for the Warriors as Northumberland Christian cruises to an 8-0 victory over Weatherly as they've wrapped up the regular season.
Warriors freshmen Morgan Minnier and Conner Bennett scored their first career goals in the win. The other two goals for Norry Christian came from Josh King and James Geise.
First half
NC-Henry McElroy (Cole Knauss), 0:27;
NC-McElroy (Daniel Hayner), 3:29;
NC-Hayner (McElroy), 3:44;
NC-Josh King (Hayner), 21:09;
NC-Hayner (McElroy), 30:06;
NC-James Geise (Knauss), 32:26.
Second half
NC-Morgan Minnier (Joshua Lamey), 64:38;
NC-Conner Bennett (McElroy), 71:50.
Shots: NC 18-1. Corners: NC 15-0. Saves: Weatherly 10 (Wyatt Higgins); Northumberland Christian 1 (Henry McElroy).