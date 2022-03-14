LEHIGHTON — There were no bigger fans of Jenkintown girls basketball, outside of the Drakes' own faithful, than the Northumberland Christian girls team last week.
From the moment the Warriors won their state playoff opener, they openly hoped for a second-round rematch against the school that eliminated them in last season's PIAA semifinals.
They got their wish, and — after waiting two extra days due to a postponement — they took out their year-old frustration with a dominating 58-30 win Monday at the Lehighton Elementary Center.
"They wanted this game bad," said Northumberland Christian coach Jeff Ulmer. "When they saw the possibility it could happen, they were cheering for (the Drakes) until we played them."
"We were crossing our fingers because we wanted this," Warriors senior Emma Ulmer added.
The three senior starters who returned from last year's 48-26 loss at Jenkintown — Emily Garvin, Anna Ulmer and Emma Ulmer — combined for 53 points and 41 rebounds. They accounted for all but two points and three rebounds in a first quarter during which they bolted to a head-spinning 21-4 lead.
"Revenge is definitely a powerful thing, I think that was part of it. Last year's game made me really angry," said Anna Ulmer, whose impressive double-double of 15 points and 12 boards was eclipsed by both classmates. "I mean, we played to our potential (Monday), but revenge is what did it for us."
"One hundred percent, I just wanted to beat 'em," Garvin added. "That was so fun."
The Warriors rebounded the ball as though there were $100 bills stuck to it, forging a remarkable 19-4 advantage in the first quarter that grew to 54-27 by game's end.
Remarkably, Northumberland scored just two putbacks in the first quarter — there were many more to come — but they overwhelmed the cold-shooting Drakes (2-for-13) with rebounds on both ends. In the first period alone, the 6-foot-3 Emma Ulmer had half of her 14 total boards; 6-2 Anna Ulmer pulled four of her 12; and the 5-8 Garvin had five of her team-high 15.
"Well, you have 6-2, 6-3 ... and, not only that, you have (Garvin) who just keeps banging the boards," said Jenkintown coach Jim Romano. "I mean, I haven't seen a player like that in years, just constantly banging the boards and flat-out hustle from the beginning to the end."
The Warriors were up 20 points midway through the second quarter, led by 25 after three periods, and pushed the margin to 30 with three minutes to play in their seventh consecutive postseason game decided by at least 28.
"I think to come out and beat them like this — like, they're a good team — it's going to really push us," said Emma Ulmer.
Northumberland Christian (24-3) advanced to the Class A quarterfinals for the third year in a row. The Warriors play District 3 runner-up Christian School of York (26-2) — which beat District 11 champion Marian Catholic on Monday, 47-44 — on Wednesday at a site and time to be announced.
District 1 third-place Jenkintown, which was last year's Class A runner-up and the 2018 state champion, finished 15-13.
The Drakes couldn't keep up with Northumberland Christian on the boards, and they couldn't catch up to the Warriors thanks in large part to the job Eden Treas did on defense. The sophomore checked Jenkintown senior swing player Katie McGrath (who brought a team-best scoring average of 18.0 ppg. into the game) and limited her to nine points on 3-of-17 shooting from the field.
"That was the key to the game, right there," said Jeff Ulmer. "We knew going in that we had to stop (McGrath), and Eden's probably one of our best defenders. She's come on strong as the season went along. We gave her that assignment and she ran with it. That was huge for us."
Treas, who pumped her own scoring clip to 5.4 by averaging 6.1 in the postseason, cozied up to McGrath at the top of the Warriors' 2-3 zone and shadowed her when they switched to man-to-man. The Drakes shot 21.5% overall (11-of-51), never making more than three baskets in a quarter.
"I did see a lot of film on (McGrath), and I know she will shoot from whenever, even right close to you," said Treas. "Honestly, I have my dad's (Jared) words going through my head on defense; he helps me a lot. She's a very good player, and she's going to take whatever you give her, so I was trying to play as smart as I could. I'm very happy with how I played."
The Warriors dashed any thought of a second-half comeback with a 15-8 third quarter that saw Emma Ulmer (17 points) score eight points, and Garvin (21) add the other seven.
"We were super-nervous coming into this game," said Garvin, "but I think it proved that we can play well under pressure. I think we've grown a lot as a team, that's for sure."
PIAA CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
SECOND ROUND
At Lehighton Elementary Center
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 58, JENKINTOWN 30
Jenkintown (15-13) 30
Sarah Cummings 1 0-0 2, Lily O'Brien 4 1-1 10, Molly Stephenson 1 0-0 3, Katie McGrath 3 2-4 9, Julia Walsh 1 2-2 5, Mirei Gabrielsen 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 5-7 30.
3-point goals: McGrath, Stephenson, Walsh.
Did not score: Morgan Bolds, Chase Shakoor, Savanna Morrin, Ailish Magnan.
Northumberland Christian (24-3) 58
Jenika Krum 1 0-0 3, Eden Treas 1 0-0 2, Emily Garvin 9 2-2 21, Anna Ulmer 6 1-2 15, Emma Ulmer 8 1-2 17. Totals 25 4-6 58.
3-point goals: A. Ulmer 2, Garvin, Krum.
Did not score: Emily McCahan, Caryssa Ressler, Kara Wilhelm, Allison Miller, Aubrie Hostetter, Kendra Schoeppner.
Score by quarters
Jenkintown;4;10;8;8 — 30
Northumberland Christian;21;11;15;11 — 58