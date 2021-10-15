WEATHERLY — The combination of Henry McElroy and Daniel Hayner led Northumberland Christian to an 8-0 win over Weatherly in the Warriors final game of the regular season.
McElroy scored two goals and had three assists, while Hayner finished with two goals and two assists for the Warriors (18-1-1). Northumberland Christian is currently the top seed in the District 4 Class A power rankings, and will open Allegheny Christian Athletic Association tournament play next Friday in the semifinals.
Warriors freshmen Morgan Minnier and Conner Bennett scored their first career goals in the win. The other two goals for Norry Christian came from Josh King and James Geise.
Northumberland Christian 8, Weatherly 0
First half
NC-Henry McElroy (Cole Knauss), 0:27; NC-McElroy (Daniel Hayner), 3:29; NC-Hayner (McElroy), 3:44; NC-Josh King (Hayner), 21:09; NC-Hayner (McElroy), 30:06; NC-James Geise (Knauss), 32:26.
Second half
NC-Morgan Minnier (Joshua Lamey), 64:38; NC-Conner Bennett (McElroy), 71:50.
Shots: NC 18-1. Corners: NC 15-0. Saves: Weatherly 10 (Wyatt Higgins); Northumberland Christian 1 (Henry McElroy).