COAL TOWNSHIP — Conner Bennett squared up a wide-open 3-pointer and heard a chorus of "No!" from the Northumberland Christian bench as he pulled the trigger.
The Warriors freshman guard was caught up in the moment, not realizing his coaches didn't want any shots in the waning minutes of their district playoff victory Thursday — especially not a 3.
"He's learning," said Northumberland Christian coach Jeremiah Bennett, Conner's father. "He has to deal with me, not only on the court but on the drive home as well.
"So he'll learn those things as we go. We could live with that one with the type of lead that we had."
The Warriors shot out the lights early, turned defense into offense throughout, and ran away from Lourdes Regional, 65-47, in the District 4 Class A third-place game at Shamokin H.S.
Luke Snyder scored a game-high 20 points; Henry McElroy added 15 points and 18 rebounds; and Conner Bennett had 14 points in what his father called "one of his best games of the season on both ends of the floor."
It added up to a state playoff berth for the second-seeded Warriors (21-5), who were admittedly motivated by their semifinal loss to North Penn-Liberty.
"We had a really good two days of practice coming off that game because the guys didn't want to be done yet," said Jeremiah Bennett. "We had really good focus, good scrimmaging, a good scouting report and (game plan), and it paid off. It was about playing team defense and being smart and aggressive at the same time with the ball. I think they did that."
Northumberland Christian shot 4-of-7 from 3-point range in the first quarter to build a 19-12 lead. The Warriors' dribble-penetration carved up the Red Raiders as the margin hit double-digits by halftime.
"We scored a lot early on their 3-2 (zone), so as soon as they switched to (man-to-man), we gave it to whoever the big guy was on," said McElroy. "We just came down the court and made the adjustments based on who had it. We knew we could get them out of the game, or back to a 3-2, if we just attacked the big guys."
McElroy scored 11 of his points in the first half, and Snyder added eight, with both scoring off the dribble or in transition. Northumberland plagued Lourdes by getting deflections or steals on entry passes to big men Max Reiprish and Mike Keer, creating many of their eight first-half turnovers.
"I would say overall, in basketball, defense determines the way games go. So I think the combination of tough defense inside and also those outside shots falling made it a really nice night," said Jeremiah Bennett. "We were seeing efficiency numbers from our players that we haven't seen all season."
In the third quarter, as the Warriors' grew to almost 20 (55-37), they feasted on a team that shot 4-for-13. McElroy pulled seven boards in the period, while Snyder had three of his six.
"I think they out-rebounded us, especially on their offensive end, and got a lot of putbacks. I thought that was one of the biggest things," said Lourdes coach James Sandri, whose team finished 14-11. "They also shot pretty well. There were guys that didn't score against us the first game we played back in January, and tonight they hit a number of shots."
Snyder had 14 points and Conner Bennett just two in the Red Raiders' 42-36 win on Jan. 15. On Thursday, Snyder scored 14 and Bennett six in just the middle quarters when the Warriors outscored Lourdes, 36-25.
"We wanted to make sure the shot selection was a lot better tonight (than in the semis)," said McElroy. "It was, and we got them to fall."
Northumberland Christian (21-5) earned its second PIAA Tournament berth in three seasons. The Warriors play District 3 runner-up Lancaster Country Day (18-7) in Tuesday's first round.
"It's a big deal," said McElroy. "This group has been together since seventh grade, working together, and it's something we've always wanted to do. We've got a really young team — zero seniors — so it's nice for this group of kids to make the state tournament."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
THIRD-PLACE GAME
At Shamokin H.S.
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 65, LOURDES REGIONAL 47
Northumberland Christian (21-5) 65
Conner Bennett 4 1-1 14, Josh King 1 0-0 3, Luke Snyder 9 2-2 20, Cole Knauss 3 1-1 9, Henry McElroy 5 5-6 15, Sam Garvin 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 9-10 65.
3-point goals: Bennett 3, Knauss 2, King.
Did not score: Alec Phillips.
Lourdes Regional (14-11) 47
Shaun Potter 5 1-1 14, Casen Sandri 5 0-0 10, Owen Sandri 2 0-0 6, Max Reiprish 5 0-0 10, Mike Keer 0 4-4 4, Austin Lamonica 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 5-5 47.
3-point goals: Potter 3, O. Sandri 2, Lamonica.
Did not score: Tyler Novak, Alex Hughes.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Christian;19;18;18;10 — 65
Lourdes Regional;12;14;11;10 — 47