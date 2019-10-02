The Daily Item
BELLEVILLE — Henry McElroy scored four goals in the opening 25 minutes as Northumberland Christian defeated Belleville Mennonite 7-1 on Tuesday in boys soccer to clinch first place in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association East Division.
Donnie Rager, David King and Jack Garvin also scored for the Warriors (11-3-2, 8-0-1 ACAA).
Northumberland Christian 7, Belleville Mennonite 1
First half
N-Henry McElroy (Aaron Knauss), 11:00; N-Donnie Rager (Cole Knauss), 19:00; N-McElroy (Jack Garvin), 20:00; N-McElroy, 21:00; N-McElroy (Logan Kauffman), 24:00; B-Jared Flood (Drew Miriello), 25:00; N-David King (C. Knauss), 39:00.
Second half
N-Garvin (C. Knauss), 79:00.
Shots: N, 18-2. Corners: N, 12-4. Saves: Northumberland Christian 1 (Henry McElroy); Belleville Mennonite 11 (Rhiley Parks).
n Halifax 2, Greenwood 1
HALIFAX — Halifax scored two goals in the first 3:19 to grab the Tri-Valley League win.
Daniel Capozzoli scored Greenwood’s lone goal.
Halifax 2, Greenwood 1
First half
H-Elijah Krell (Nathan Tanner), 0:42; H-Nathan Berger (Preston Lebo), 3:19.
Second half
G-Daniel Capozzoli, 43:03.
Shots: H, 11-9. Corners: H, 4-1. Saves: Greenwood 8 (Aaron Bollinger); Halifax 5 (Ben Anderson).
n Bloomsburg 6,
Lourdes Regional 0
COAL TOWNSHIP — The Panthers scored 2:10 into the game on its way to the nonconference victory.
Nick deManincor made eight saves in goal for the Red Raiders.
Bloomsburg 6, Lourdes Regional 0
First half
B-Ashton Horan (Bryant LaCroix), 2:10; B-Sisay Doerschler, 14:29; B-Ahmed Elbetagy, 21:51; B-Cameron McCarthy, 34:55.
Second half
B-LaCroix (McCarthy), 60:00; B-Tristan Dobbins, 77:10.
Shots: B, 14-5. Corners: B, 3-1. Saves: Lourdes Regional 8 (Nick deManincor); Bloomsburg 5 (Josh Fuller).