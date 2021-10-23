BLAIR COUNTY CHRISTIAN 7, NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 2
BUCKHORN — In a rematch from September 24th, Northumberland Christian and Blair County Christian meet once again, this time in the ACAA Finals. The Warriors were looking to beat the Bobcats for a second time this season, but Blair County Christian wasn't going to allow for that to happen again.
After four straight goals from Blair County Christian (Dalton Snyder [2], Davis Dull, and Colden Snyder), the Bobcats never looked back. Although Henry McElroy scored twice out of three goals in a span of six minutes to cut the deficit down to three, it wasn't enough as the Warriors lose in the championship game 7-2.
First half
BCCS-Dalton Snyder, 35:24.
Second half
BCCS-Davis Dull, 43:55; BCCS-Colden Snyder (Dull), 56:41; BCCS-D.Snyder (C.Snyder), 57:41; NCS-Henry McElroy (Daniel Hayner), 60:37; BCCS-Dull (Joel Nicodemus), 64:08; NCS-McElroy (Cole Knauss), 66:23; BCCS-C.Snyder (D.Snyder), 67:51; BCCS-Dull (C.Snyder), 77:23.
Shots: BCCS 11-7. Corners: BCCS 9-7. Saves: Blair County Christian 5 (Aiden Dull); Northumberland Christian 4 (Conner Bennett).