BELLEFONTE — One minute, 45 seconds.
That's how much time remained in the first half of Saturday's PIAA Class A girls basketball semifinal when Williamsburg went ahead of Northumberland Christian by nine points.
It was point worth noting because the District 6 runner-up Blue Pirates seemed to finally shake the Warriors after dominating virtually every aspect of the half.
It was also a timestamp worth revisiting more than a quarter of game time later, when Emily Garvin, Anna Ulmer and their teammates thrust Northumberland Christian in front by nine — one minute, 45 seconds into the fourth quarter.
The District 4 champion Warriors pulled off a second-half rally for the ages, willing themselves to a 62-54 win with the same defense-fuels-offense intensity that has defined their rise to state championship contenders.
"They had to do it," said Northumberland Christian coach Jeff Ulmer. "They have heart that you would never believe, and they're playing for the win. They could care less who gets the glory; they just want the win."
Garvin, a two-time all-state guard, scored 22 of career-best-matching 38 points after halftime, including 11 in a 20-9 third-quarter run that erased Williamsburg's lead. Anna Ulmer added 10 of her 14 points and seven of her 11 rebounds in the pivotal second half. Warriors juniors Jenika Krum and Emily McCahan, and sophomore Eden Treas, also contributed big plays to pick up senior Emma Ulmer, who was limited by foul trouble.
"It's awesome," said Garvin. "When everybody on the team is giving their 100% we're so much better and it's awesome."
Northumberland Christian, which had won three state playoff games in program history prior to this season, won its third in six days Saturday to advance to the state final. The Warriors (26-3) face District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic (25-2), which defeated District 6 champion Portage, 51-45, for the Class A crown at noon Thursday in Hershey's Giant Center. Kennedy has appeared in the title game twice, most recently winning the 2001 Class A championship.
"It's indescribable," said Emma Ulmer, one of three senior starters who have gone 98-14 in their varsity careers. "I can't believe we're going to Hershey."
Williamsburg junior swing player Jayla Woodruff and sophomore point guard Ayla Hileman — perhaps the best players Northumberland faced all season — combined to score 41 points, including 22 in the first half while building a 30-19 lead. The 5-foot-10 Woodruff defended the 6-3 Emma Ulmer in the paint and rerouted the Warriors' offense away from the middle.
Garvin shouldered the load, scoring her team's first 14 points before Anna Ulmer followed her own miss three minutes into the second quarter for a 16-14 lead.
The Blue Pirates (24-7) then scored on seven of their next 10 possessions during a 16-3 run. Hileman and Krista Simpson, Williamsburg's lone senior, each hit their second 3-pointer of the game in the spree.
"We like to switch defenses based on a made or missed basket, which we've done a lot this season," said Jeff Ulmer. "In this game, we wanted to stay with a 1-3-1 (zone) because that was going to beat this team, we thought. Some of the girls thought we were switching like we normally do, and others thought we were staying in a 1-3-1. The mix-up on defense left somebody open to shoot the ball.
"At halftime we got everything settled, and they came out on fire."
The transformation was immediate.
Garvin opened the second half by wresting an offensive rebound away from Simpson and scoring under her basket. Simpson had ripped rebounds away from the Warriors three times in the first half.
The Northumberland roll continued with Garvin turning a defensive rebound into a long assist to Anna Ulmer. Then Garvin had a bucket off a steal to cut the deficit to 32-29. Anna Ulmer then buried a tying 3-pointer before making a steal and pass to Garvin for the lead.
"I feel like we turned the ball over at inopportune times, and Garvin was able to capitalize on that. She's a heck of a player," said Williamsburg coach Amy Hileman. "Our shots weren't going in in the third (3-of-17), either."
When Treas made a steal and the ball ended up in Garvin's hands for a corner 3-pointer, she had scored nine points in four minutes and the Warriors led 37-32.
"Our mentality changed at halftime," said Garvin. "When we got the first few steals, that propelled us. The momentum shifted. When we kept scoring ... like, when you score you want to play even better defense."
McCahan cashed in an Anna Ulmer feed from the right baseline for a six-point cushion late in the third. Krum opened the fourth with a corner 3, and Garvin soon followed with a putback to cap Norry's 21-9 run.
"We wanted it so much," said Krum. "We've been down by more than seven before, and we've come back.
"It was just insane. We gave all we had, and I'm so happy for the seniors."
Hileman scored seven of her 20 points in the fourth — floating in a pair of right-wing runners off inbound passes — and she and Woodruff both buried 3-pointers. The Pirates were within 52-51 with 3:20 to play when Anna Ulmer blocked a Hileman 3-point try, and Garvin snared the rebound with one arm in traffic, pinning it to the side of her head. She then scored the Warriors' next five points, pushing the margin to 57-53.
Northumberland, which was out-rebounded 23-11 in the first half, flipped it to a 25-20 advantage after halftime, getting 15 from Garvin and Anna Ulmer.
"(Emily) and Anna really pulled it out," said Emma Ulmer, who fouled out with 2:30 left. "The whole team, really — they all answered the bell."
PIAA CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
SEMIFINAL
At Bald Eagle High School, Bellefonte
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 62, WILLIAMSBURG 54
Williamsburg (24-7) 54
Ayla Hileman 7 3-4 20, Jayla Woodruff 8 4-5 21, Kendel Norris 0 1-2 1, Jade Carper 0 2-3 2, Krista Simpson 2 0-0 6, Laney Prough 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 10-14 54.
3-point goals: Hileman 3, Simpson 2, Woodruff.
Did not score: None.
Northumberland Christian (26-3) 62
Jenika Krum 1 0-0 3, Eden Treas 1 0-0 2, Emily Garvin 15 6-6 38, Anna Ulmer 6 1-3 14, Emma Ulmer 1 1-2 3, Emily McCahan 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 8-11 62.
3-point goals: Garvin 2, A. Ulmer 1.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Williamsburg;9;21;9;15 — 54
Northumberland Christian;14;9;20;19 — 62