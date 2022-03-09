MILTON — Eden Treas has only begun to be a problem for opposing defenses, and her Northumberland Christian teammates expect it to be a trend.
The Warriors sophomore guard drained a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter of Wednesday's Class A state playoff game, looking like another threat on a team with too many to handle.
"We're in the gym all the time trying to work on shooting, and it is good to see those fall," she said. "I feel it's a confidence boost for the whole team, and it makes me feel good as a player."
Treas' buckets, mixed in with a dynamite start from all-state guard Emily Garvin, helped the District 4 champions build a 19-point lead after one quarter en route to a 62-20 win over Greenwood.
"That's a huge boost," Warriors coach Jeff Ulmer said of Treas' scoring. "As a sophomore, she didn't start at the beginning of the season and worked hard to get that starting position. To see her step into that role and really excel ... She's really come on strong for us, and that's going to be a huge part of our success down the road."
Garvin, who scored 18 points in the first quarter, finished with a game-high 32 as Northumberland Christian won a state opener for the third consecutive season. The Warriors (23-3) play Saturday against the winner of tonight's first-round game between District 2 champion Susquehanna Community and District 1 third-place Jenkintown.
Anna Ulmer scored eight points to go along with six rebounds, five blocked shots and three assists. Her twin, Emma, pulled a team-high nine boards and matched Treas with six points.
"This is a good team and we've been really working hard," said Treas. "Starting for this team is an honor, honestly, and seeing these girls' work ethic — especially the seniors — has really made me want to work harder."
Northumberland Christian beat Greenwood on Dec. 27 in the Warrior Run Tournament, 55-17. The District 3 third-place Wildcats (10-14) knew they had to contend with Garvin and the Ulmer twins, and identified Treas as a shooter. They just couldn't get a hand up in time to keep Treas from burying a pair of 3s in an 18-2 run that broke open what was an 8-5 game early on.
"That was awesome. I loved it," said Garvin. "We've been practicing our 3s a lot, so when she shot those I was like, 'Yesss!' We need some more outside shots just to get defenses to play up on us."
Garvin scored the Warriors' first 10 points before Treas' first trey at the 2:43 mark. Emma Ulmer scored on a putback before Treas answered a Greenwood bucket with a 3 for a 22-7 lead.
"We knew (Treas) could shoot, but we got lost in transition a little bit both times," said Wildcats coach Jeff Deitz. "The frustrating thing is we knew we had to be good in transition defense, and we were not. We had to be better in that aspect.
"I really felt, especially when we got them in a halfcourt game, we did nice things. I thought they had to work hard. We had it at 8-5 and then we just got lost. But they're so good in transition."
Garvin made five steals in the first quarter and scored most of her 18 points in the period on the run, shooting 8-of-11. She surpassed her season average (24.4 ppg.) late in the first half with a pass from Jenika Krum that put the Warriors ahead 42-13 at the break.
The Wildcats were 1-for-14 from the floor in the middle quarters with 15 of their 32 turnovers. Senior forward Sarah Pennay, who scored a team-high eight points, made a putback with 5:05 left in the game. It was Greenwood's first field goal since Bekah Brinser's jumper with two minutes left in the first.
"We didn't execute as well offensively as I thought we could have," said Deitz. "To get to where we got and be in that moment, I'm very pleased. Not with the outcome — I thought we'd be more competitive — but the girls have no reason to be upset."
PIAA CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
FIRST ROUND
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 60, GREENWOOD 20
Greenwood (10-14) 20
Bekah Brinser 1 1-2 3, Sophia Jezewski 0 2-2 2, Leah Ritzman 1 0-1 2, Sarah Pennay 3 2-2 8, Morgan Hale 0 3-4 3, Katelyn Crup 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 8-11 20.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Maya Gantt, Sophie Myers, Nyssa Yoder, Makayla Shoop.
Northumberland Christian (23-3) 62
Jenika Krum 1 0-0 2, Eden Treas 2 0-0 6, Emily Garvin 15 2-3 32, Anna Ulmer 4 0-0 8, Emma Ulmer 3 0-0 6, Caryssa Ressler 3 0-1 6, Kara Wilhelm 0 0-2 0, Aubrie Hostetter 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 2-6 62.
3-point goals: Treas 2.
Did not score: Emily McCahan, Kendra Schoeppner, Allison Miller.
Score by quarters
Greenwood;7;6;1;6 — 20
Northumberland Christian;26;16;12;8 — 62