MIDDLEBURG — With Northumberland Christian’s assortment of defensive looks disrupting just about everything Midd-West tried, it didn’t take long for the Warriors to impose their collective will and take complete control.
Emily Garvin racked up 20 points, and Emma Ulmer checked in with 17 more as Norry Christian wheeled to a comfortable 59-29 victory over the Mustangs in nonleague action Thursday night at Midd-West Middle School.
Riding into Thursday’s game buoyed by victories over Lourdes Regional and Millville, Dan Severn’s Warriors (3-1) stretched their early winning streak to three games.
An 18-0 run featuring seven finishes around the hoop, along with Madalyn Snyder’s 3-pointer and a Garvin freebie — all in just over four minutes — had the Warriors sitting on an 18-2 cushion.
Quite simply, Erica Wagner’s Mustangs (0-3) were quickly frazzled by whatever Norry Christian tossed their way. Midd-West, in fact, committed 11 turnovers in the opening quarter and 11 more before the half was over.
As a result, Norry Christian’s advantage stood at 28-10 after one quarter and 43-14 at halftime. Garvin finished the half with 18 of her 20 points.
“I think we set the tone with our defense,” Severn said. “The 1-3-1 was pretty tough to start, and then we went to man and I thought we played pretty good man defense as well. The team came out with a good level of energy and really executed well.”
While Garvin was able to stoke the Norry Christian boiler with a number of runouts following turnovers, what makes the Warriors so dangerous is their willingness to share the basketball. Heck, Severn’s bunch will pass up a 5-footer if a 2-footer is available.
“We like to pressure with the defense so we can push it with the offense,” Garvin said.
“The girls are doing a great job finding the best shot,” added Severn, whose Warriors will visit Nativity BVM on Saturday morning. “And that’s really fun to watch.”
The ability to kick the ball into the painted area — or just outside — to the lengthy trio of the 6-foot-2 Ulmer, 5-11 Kaitlyn Bookwalter and 6-1 Anna Ulmer also adds options to an effective attack. Especially when the Warriors have a decided size advantage, as they did Thursday. Yet all of Norry Christian’s bigs are mobile and able to help in the transition game.
“Nice having tall people,” Garvin cracked.
Having any of those three available as a defensive backstop is yet another plus for the Warriors — Bookwalter and Emma Ulmer split six blocked shots — so Garvin & Co. can go on the attack defensively and not worry about getting beaten on the perimeter.
“You can’t take anything for granted, so we take it one game at a time,” Severn said. “If we come out with the defensive intensity we had (Thursday), we’ll be competitive in every game.”
Since the Warriors were comfortably in front one possession into the fourth quarter — Emma Ulmer netted eight of her 17 in the third — Severn promptly cleared the bench. A short time later, Norry Christian owned its third straight double-digit victory.
Midd-West, meanwhile, was already pondering Saturday’s scrap with Warrior Run.
“We have to find our way,” Wagner said. “(We have) a new coaching staff and there’s new plays for them to learn, so we just have to keep working at it.”
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 59, MIDD-WEST 29
Northumberland Christian (3-1) 59
Rebekah Hayner 2 1-1 5; Madalyn Snyder 1 2-2 5; Kaitlyn Bookwalter 3 0-0 6; Emily Garvin 8 4-8 20; Emma Ulmer 7 3-4 17; Anna Ulmer 1 0-0 2; Bethany Dressler 1 0-2 2; Kendra Schoeppner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 10-17 59.
3-point goals: Snyder.
Did not score: Emma Treas, Emily McCahan, Allison Miller, Jenika Krum, Ellianna Zwatty.
Midd-West (0-3) 29
Rylee Shawver 2 0-0 4; Zoe Webb 2 0-0 4; Mekenna Dietz 2 0-0 4; Bella Fave 2 0-2 4; Alexis Walter 1 2-2 4; Carmyn Markley 0 0-3 0; Mattie Spriggle 0 2-2 2; Chloe Sauer 1 0-0 2; Emma Martin 1 0-0 3; Rylee Weaver 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 4-9 29.
3-point goals: Martin.
Did not score: Sage Phillips.
Score by quarters
Norry Christian`28`15`12`4 — 59
Midd-West`10`4`8`7 — 29