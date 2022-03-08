It was a heart-wrenching sight.
Northumberland Christian’s starters lined the visitors’ bench at Jenkintown High, their eyes red with tears as they consoled one another near the conclusion of a season-ending loss.
The Warriors played much of that state semifinal without all-state guard Emily Garvin, at first sidelined by foul trouble and later by an ankle injury. Then came the realization they had played their final game with teammates Kaitlyn Bookwalter and Rebekah Hayner, both of whom — like Maddy Snyder, who graduated a year earlier — were integral to the program’s rise to district supremacy.
That was 50 weeks ago, and, in the interim, Northumberland Christian repeated as champion of the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association East Division, the ACAA Tournament, and District 4 Class A. They returned to the state playoffs for what could be the program’s last/best shot at a PIAA championship.
“I’ve been waiting since then,” said Northumberland Christian senior Emma Ulmer, twin sister of fellow starter Anna.
The Warriors are 94-14 in the Garvin/Ulmer Era, the four-year span that encompasses the trio’s varsity career. Their district final win Thursday over Lourdes Regional ensured the three girls will graduate having never lost more than four games in a season.
“That sounds awesome, but I don’t want to lose in states,” said Garvin, who surpassed 2,000 career points in the title game. “We’ll see how far we make it.”
Two seasons ago, that was a state quarterfinal against Susquehanna Community — a game that was canceled at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, it was the 48-26 nightmare at Jenkintown, which snapped a 23-game postseason winning streak that dated to 2018 just one short of the PIAA Class A final.
The Warriors are 3-1 all-time in the state playoffs ahead of today’s 6 p.m. tip against District 3 third-place Greenwood at Milton H.S. The teams played Dec. 27 in the Warrior Run Tournament with Northumberland rolling, 55-17. Today’s winner plays either District 2 champion Susquehanna Community or District 1 third-place Jenkintown in the second round Saturday.
Jeff Ulmer, who switched places with former head coach Dan Severn before the season, has been with the girls every step of their basketball journey — from grade-school tournaments to a National Christian School Athletic Association (NCSAA) Championships division title to a District 4 three-peat.
“We knew we had something special, and we started working with these girls in, like, fourth and fifth grade,” he said. “We did a lot of summer tournaments. You can ask them: They put a ton of work into basketball. This doesn’t just happen.”
Ulmer, Severn and Northumberland Christian Athletic Director Doug Wesner gradually bolstered the team’s schedule, filling the non-ACAA slots with the best competition they could find locally (Mount Carmel, Lourdes Regional, Bloomsburg) and beyond (Nativity BVM, Steel-High, Tyrone). When Garvin and the Ulmer twins were sophomores, the Warriors competed in the district playoffs for the first time. The program went so far as to use only junior varsity girls in several ACAA games to fit even more challenging games under the PIAA’s 22-game regular-season maximum the last two years.
“Before we did the district tournaments, we went to (the NCSAA Championships for three years), and that was huge for us to be able to get the girls to play at that level,” Jeff Ulmer said. “We walk in there and get three games that we have no idea who we’re facing until you step on the court with them. They had to be able to adjust their play to what they’re seeing, and as coaches we had to be able to adjust as well. and then never having played in the district playoffs — any district game — we had no idea what to expect, for sure.”
The result was a rare District 4 three-peat. Only Lourdes Regional (2016-19, 2008-13), Mount Carmel (2015-21, 2010-14), Montoursville (1997-00) and Southern Columbia (2000-03) have won three consecutive District 4 girls titles in the last 30 years.
“I never, ever thought I’d even play in districts. Just growing up, that’s not what our school did,” said Emma Ulmer. “So, I think it’s great that we grew up playing together. I think that’s one of my favorite things about how we play is we just know where people are going to be on the court. I think it’s definitely that teamwork that got us here.”