NORTHUMBERLAND — Jenika Krum hit five 3-pointers while scoring a game-high 19 points and also grabbed a career-best 12 rebounds to lead Northumberland Christian to a 60-24 win over Johnstown Christian in an Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Tournament semifinal game Friday.
The six-time defending champion Warriors (16-8) led the ACAA West co-champions by 10 after one quarter and pushed the margin to 32-13 at halftime.
Krum made at least five triples for the third consecutive game, while Eden Treas buried four more and finished with 14 points. Kara Wilhelm also scored in double figures, adding 10 points.
The Warriors will host Meadowbrook Christian in the ACAA championship game for the seventh consecutive year today at 1:30 p.m.
ACAA Girls Tournament Semifinals
Northumberland Christian 60, Johnstown Christian 24
Northumberland Christian (16-8) 60
Jenika Krum 7 0-0 19; Eden Treas 5 0-0 14; Aubrie Hostetter 3 0-0 7; Kara Wilhelm 5 0-0 10; Carrie King 3 0-0 6; Caryssa Ressler 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 0-0 60.
3-point goals: Krum 5, Treas 4, Hostetter.
Did not score: Autumn Dersham, Evalin Owens.
Johnstown Christian (12-6) 24
Lydia Hostetter 1 0-0 2; Unity Miller 7 4-4 20; Sybella Mack 1 0-0 2; Hope Ressler 0 0-2 0. Totals: 9 4-6 24.
3-point goals: Miller 2.
Did not score: Ellie Speigle, Solenna Mack, Maila Sorg, Shiloh Swart.
Score by quarters
Johnstown Chr.;8;5;3;8 — 24
Northumberland Chr.;18;14;21;7 — 60