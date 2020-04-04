Maddy Snyder and Anna Ulmer had no way of knowing at the time, but the defensive adjustment they conceived more than three weeks ago may be the defining moment of the Northumberland Christian girls’ historic basketball season.
During halftime of their state playoff game with Bishop Carroll, the Warriors captains devised a countermeasure to the 3-point shooting that had thrust the Huskies into the lead.
Ulmer diagramed their scheme on the whiteboard in a Bellefonte High locker room, and Northumberland Christian didn’t allow another 3-pointer the rest of the night. Bishop Carroll shot 0-for-11 from distance in the second half as the Warriors turned a two-point deficit into a 19-point win.
“Playing as many games as I have and the other girls have, we’ve learned how we have to cover things,” Snyder said Thursday, recalling the 59-40 victory. “We came up with the easiest way to do that, then we talked to each other and kept our heads in it and executed it well.”
Northumberland Christian won its way to a state quarterfinal game that may never be played. The following day, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) revealed its plan to suspend the high school basketball championships at least two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns. That timeline has since been amended to an indefinite period, according to the latest PIAA release, which read, in part, “The possible re-start of the winter championships will continue to be on hold. No date has been determined to re-start any sports activities at this time.”
The District 4 champion Warriors, whose 17th consecutive win moved them to 25-4 overall and into the state’s Elite Eight for the first time, were to play District 2 runner-up Susquehanna Community (19-8) with a berth in the Class A Final Four at stake.
“History will look favorably on the PIAA for making the call when they did based on the information they had at the time,” said Northumberland Christian coach Dan Severn. “I think the PIAA is doing the right thing, watching what’s happening in the environment around us, and I’m confident they will make the right decision. We’ll support whatever decision they come to.”
Long odds for PIAA championships
With each new day and every pandemic-related action taken by Gov. Tom Wolf, the odds of the Warriors playing again seem to dwindle. Any chance to chase a state championship, however, is worth the time to keep their skills sharp.
Snyder, a senior shooting guard, works out on a home court paved with stones — “That’s always fun to bounce a basketball on,” she said with a laugh — along with younger brother Luke, a freshman.
“We just work on some shooting together,” said Snyder, who averaged 7.2 points and 5.8 rebounds and ranked second on the team with 21 3-pointers. “And I go running every day to keep up my fitness, even if it has nothing to do with basketball.”
Northumberland Christian assistant coach Jeff Ulmer sent the girls individual practice plans earlier than usual, drills designed to improve their game that are typically meant to pass summer hours.
“Jeff sent the team a group text that said, ‘Hey, as far as we know the game is still going to happen,’” said Severn. “We’ve encouraged them to do things to work on their game and stay in shape. It’s just wait-and-see now.”
The Warriors planned for the 2019-20 season to be their first PIAA experience, opting for potential district and state opportunities over the National Christian School Athletic Association tournament they attended the previous three years. They claimed an NCSAA division title in 2019.
Severn said he would welcome any opportunity to continue the season, even more than having a certain amount of time to prepare for a game.
“Of course you’d like to have as much time as you can, but that would be up to the PIAA to decide and they’re in a difficult spot,” he said. “Everybody is facing the same thing. We would make the best of it and do what we can do.”
Staying in contact
Twenty-two days have passed since the Warriors were last together as a group, celebrating the Bishop Carroll win. They haven’t had much contact beyond the team’s group text thread.
“It’s pretty much just, ‘Hey, how are you doing? We’re all this together. We’re praying for you,’” said Severn. “Those kinds of things.”
All but two players, Snyder and fellow senior Bethany Dressler, would return next season. They don’t know if or when they’ll return to finish their final year and graduate. In addition to a May class trip to Boston that was cancelled, there will be no Spirit Day, an annual event in which Northumberland Christian seniors and kindergarten students team up to compete in a day-long series of events.
“I’ve never been to Boston and I was really excited to go,” Snyder said. “Also, with field day, being on a team with the little kids is something I would have loved to do.
“I miss being on the team and playing basketball, and it’s upsetting if I won’t be able to do that again. But I try to be grateful for the opportunities I did have.”
Snyder, who will attend Kutztown University and major in Elementary Education, said she hopes the Warriors play in the state tournament again next season “and actually play the whole thing. I’ll be there to cheer them on.”
“That’s the hardest part is our seniors, who put a lot of hard work into this program,” said Severn. “I certainly would love to see this play out and them have a chance to get into the Final Four rather than not knowing what could have happened.”
Then again, they’ll always have Bellefonte.
“I thought of that — that it was a great way to finish if this is how it ends,” said Snyder. “Every person on the team played really well, and we were all really happy after the game. It was also good because we didn’t just win. We had trouble at first and we were really scared, but we kept our heads in it and played well and came back and won. That’s always a great way to win.”