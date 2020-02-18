AVIS — On the eve of Northumberland Christian’s first District 4 playoff game, Jack Garvin scored 22 points to lead five double-figure scorers as the Warriors capped their league’s regular season with a 87-55 win over Walnut Street Christian.
The Warriors bolted to a 32-9 lead after one quarter by hitting six of their 15 total 3-pointers. Nate Klinger (17 points) had five 3s, while Aaron Knauss (18) and David King (16) each hit four. Jacob King added 11 points in the win.
Fourth-seeded Northumberland Christian (15-7) hosts No. 5 Bucktail in a District 4 Class A quarterfinal today at 7:30 p.m.
Northumberland Christian 87,
Walnut Street Christian 55
Northumberland Chr. (15-7) 87
Nate Klinger 6 0-0 17, Jack Garvin 11 0-0 22, David King 6 0-0 16, Aaron Knauss 7 0-0 18, Jacob King 5 0-0 11, Rodney Englehardt 1 0-0 3. Totals 36 0-0 87.
3-point goals: Klinger 5, D. King 4, A. Knauss 4, J. King, Englehardt.
Did not score: None.
Walnut Street Christian 55
Justice Hall 5 1-1 11, Dillon Carey 1 0-0 2, Jacob Borowicz 8 0-0 16, Mason Zell 1 0-0 2, Griffin Redmond 5 0-0 14, Brandon Umpsted 5 0-0 10. Totals 25 1-1 55.
3-point goals: Redmond 4.
Did not score: Ryan Kennedy, Micah Borowicz, Andre Belcher.
Score by quarters
Norry Chr. 32 18 27 10 — 87
Walnut Street 9 12 19 15 — 55
GIRLS
n Northumberland Chr. 66,
Walnut St. Christian 25
AVIS — Emma Ulmer scored a game-high 14 points as Northumberland Christian capped an unbeaten run through its ACAA schedule ahead of the District 4 playoffs.
The Warriors (18-4 overall, 12-0 ACAA) led 25-8 after one quarter. Rebekah Hayner, who finished with nine points and nine assists, scored seven in the quarter, while Emily Garvin added six of her 10 points. Anna Ulmer chipped in six in the period.
Northumberland Christian hosts Benton in a District 4 Class A quarterfinal today at 6 p.m.
Northumberland Christian 66,
Walnut St. Christian 25
Northumberland Chr. (18-4) 66
Rebekah Hayner 4 0-0 9, Kendra Schoeppner 2 0-0 4, Emma Treas 1 0-0 2, Maddy Snyder 1 0-0 3, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 3 3-4 9, Emily Garvin 4 2-4 10, Anna Ulmer 4 0-0 8, Emma Ulmer 7 0-1 14, Bethany Dressler 3 0-0 7. Totals 29 4-5 66.
3-point goals: Dressler, Hayner, Snyder.
Did not score: Allison Miller.
Walnut St. Christian 25
Colleen Miller 1 0-0 2, Sophie Rinker 5 4-4 14, Alyson Zell 3 1-1 7, Haley Mumma 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 5-5 25.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Jaralyn Croak, Liberty Hall.
Score by quarters
Norry Chr. 25 15 12 14 — 66
Walnut St. 8 8 6 3 — 25