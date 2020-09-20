NORTHUMBERLAND — Emma Daku-Treas scored an overtime goal to lift Northumberland Christian to a nonleague win in girls soccer action Satuday, 5-4 over Halifax.
Emily Garvin had two goals, but the Defenders (6-1) needed goals from Ellianna Zwatty and Eden Daku-Treas in the final 20 minutes to force overtime. Anna Ulmer hit a corner kick into the box that Emma-Daku Treas ultimately converted for her fifth goal in two days.
Northumberland Christian 5,
Halifax 4 (OT)
First half
NC-Emily Garvin (Emma Daku-Treas), 21:10; H-Olivia Gainer (Kaity Reinert), 26:12; H-Zariah Krell (Gainer), 39:15.
Second half
NC-Garvin, 45:22; H-Krell (Miranda Nace), 53:08; H-Nace, 57:11; NC-Ellianna Zwatty (Garvin), 60:33; NC-Eden Daku-Treas, 72:45.
Overtime
NC-Emma Daku-Treas.
Shots: NC 21-8. Corners: NC 9-3. Saves: Halifax 16 (Sam Moriah); Northumberland Christian 3 (Rebekah Hayner).
n Milton 7,
Central Mountain 1
MILL HALL — Janae Bergey score all but one of her five goals in the first half to power Milton to the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover win.
Bergey and Alexis Beaver combined to score all six of the Black Panthers’ first-half goals. Katy Weaver tallied three assists, while Leah Walter added two.
The Black Panthers had a 21-5 advantage in shots.
Milton 7, Central Mountain 1
First half
Goals: Milton, Janae Bergey 4, Alexis Beaver 2; Central Mountain, Abby Brinker.
Second half
Goal: Milton, Bergey.
Shots: M 21-5. Corners: M 2-0. Cards: Central Mountain (Ava Bair, 1st, 32:00, yellow). Saves: Milton 7; Central Mountain 9.
JV score: Central Mountain 4-1.
n Hughesville 5, Shamokin 1
COAL TOWNSHIP — Sadie Komara’s first-half equalizer was followed by five unanswered Hughesville goals in the HAC crossover.
Komara knotted the score at 1, but the visiting Spartans led 2-1 at the half before pulling away.
Hughesville 5, Shamokin 1
First half
H-Sophia Clark, 10:39; S-Sadie Komara, 26:02; H-Hailey Sherwood, 27:35.
Second half
H-Cierra Getz, 18:25; H-Clark, 23:26; H-Sherwood, 25:22.
Shots: H 16-13. Corners: S 5-1. Saves: Hughesville 14 (Lucy Myers); Shamokin 11.
n South Williamsport 3,
Meadowbrook Christian 0
MILTON — Elizabeth Manning scored a goal and added two assists for South Williamsport in a nonleague win over Meadowbrook Christian.
Emily Toland made 12 saves for the Lions (2-2).
South Williamsport 3,
Meadowbrook Christian 0
First half
SW-Claudia Green (Elizabeth Manning), 37:46.
Second half
SW-McKaye (Manning), 20:28; SW-Manning (Lauren Weinhoffer), 35:32.
Shots: SW 13-1. Corners: SW 5-3. Saves: South Williamsport 0 (Lalia Shams); Meadowbrook Christian 12 (Emily Toland).
FRIDAY
n Northumberland Chr. 9,
Grace Prep 0
STATE COLLEGE — Emma Daku-Treas scored four goals and added two assists in Northumberland Christian’s Allegheny Christian Athletic Association rout.
Eden Daku-Treas and Ellianna Zwatty recorded pairs of goals and assists for the Defenders.
Northumberland Christian 9,
Grace Prep 0
First half
NC-Emma Daku-Treas (Ellianna Zwatty), 2:00; NC-Zwatty (Eden Daku-Treas), 5:00; NC-Emma Daku-Treas (Zwatty), 24:00; NC-Emma Daku-Treas (Eden Daku-Treas), 29:00; NC-Zwatty, 35:00
Second half
NC-Eden Daku-Treas (Emma Daku-Treas), 44:00; NC-Eden Daku-Treas (Emma Daku-Treas), 53:00; NC-Samantha Hudson (Jenika Krum), 66:00; NC-Emma Daku-Treas (corner kick), 79:00.
Shots: NC 13-1. Corners: NC 13-0. Saves: Northumberland Christian 1 (Rebekah Hayner 0, Caitlyn Gray 1); Grace Prep 6 (Moriah Smith).