HERSHEY — Emma Ulmer clasped her hands at her waist and bowed her head, some 50 feet from where her twin sister, Anna, was shooting free throws.
There were only seconds remaining in the Class A state championship game that Northumberland Christian had long sewn up, but the Warriors had each other's back to the very end of a historic season.
"I'm praying to Jesus," Emma Ulmer confided. "'Let (the shot) go in, and, if it doesn't, let her know she is loved.'"
The love was palpable Thursday afternoon, as a Northumberland Christian team led by all-everything senior Emily Garvin and the towering Ulmer twins was buoyed by a supporting cast that drew nearer to the spotlight with each passing game.
The Warriors weathered early foul trouble, a scoring drought that led to a halftime deficit, and what Garvin called "definitely the best team we've played this year," to deliver just the fourth girls basketball title in District 4 history, 66-54, over Kennedy Catholic at the Giant Center.
"It's because they've got resilience. They can take a punch in the gut and get right back up and keep going. There's no quit," said Dan Severn, the Warriors' head coach for all but this season of a 99-14 four-year run. "The teamwork — they are 'one for all, all for one' — but they just don't die. That's really what separates them."
Northumberland's 13th consecutive win hinged on a 14-point swing over a 5 1/2-minute span of the third quarter. The Warriors shrugged off a 36-31 shortfall at the half to surge to a lead they never saw threatened.
Garvin led all players with 35 points to cap a superlative career, and four of her teammates scored in the second half as they pushed the margin to as many as 12 points.
"It's what our team needs," Anna Ulmer said of the Warriors' trust in themselves and their game. "You've just got to play basketball (and) not think about what's at stake."
Garvin made a case for the Class A Player of the Year honor, dressing up her 35 points with team-highs of 12 rebounds, eight assists and six steals — this, while carrying three fouls from 4:53 mark of the second quarter. The 5-foot-7 dynamo led the Warriors in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals each of her four varsity seasons.
"It's unreal," Garvin said while clutching her gold medal. "It's crazy. I gotta, like, take the moment in because it went so fast.
"I can't fathom it right now."
Anna Ulmer had 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting and nine rebounds. Emma Ulmer, also saddled with three first-half fouls, added five points, six boards and the clutch prayers.
"It feels insane," Emma Ulmer said. "I don't think I've fully comprehended the fact that we won."
District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic got 21 points and 12 rebounds from 6-foot freshman Layke Fields, while senior swing player Bellah DiNardo netted 14 points. Only Fields, however, scored more than three points in the second half for the Golden Eagles (25-3). They lost traction while starting 0-for-9 from 3-point range in the half as Northumberland seized a 22-15 advantage on the boards.
"(Fields) was an extremely tough player to defend against. She played a great game," said Warriors junior forward Emily McCahan, who had seven rebounds and a putback that made it 61-49 with two minutes left. "We just had to keep our calm and know that if other players are in foul trouble, then we have to step it up."
Northumberland Christian (27-3) raced to a 15-8 lead with Garvin scoring 12 points and Anna Ulmer burying her 18th 3-pointer of the season. Kennedy's Monique Vincent banked in a 3 that was immediately answered by Warriors junior Jenika Krum. Vincent then ripped another trey in the closing seconds of the first quarter to knot the score at 18.
Garvin, who made 16 of 23 free throws in the game, drilled a pair of foul shots for a 23-20 edge with 6:46 to play in the half. Northumberland then went scoreless for three-plus minutes, and Kennedy took control with a 7-0 run. Emma Ulmer's third foul, with 2:12 showing, led to a Fields three-point play and a 31-24 Eagles lead.
"In the second quarter, when they started coming back, it shook us up a bit," said Warriors sophomore Eden Treas. "Going into the half — especially after the last game when we were down seven — we weren't that worried. We just knew we had to start off with a really good third quarter."
Just like she did Saturday in the state semifinal against Williamsburg, Garvin opened the second half with a steal-and-score. The Warriors ultimately shot 5-for-10 in the third quarter to turn the game upside down.
"Once we started stealing some passes, it helped us know that we were still in this and that we can win," Garvin said. "I think that set the tone and helped propel us."
Northumberland Christian compressed its zone defense to make it more difficult to enter the ball to Fields, and the other Eagles shot 0-for-9 from the field in the third. They were 7-for-27 overall (26%) in the second half.
"Our 1-3-1 defense, they weren't ready for," said Warriors coach Jeff Ulmer. "They probably thought they were; probably thought they were going to steam-roll us. Looking at their film, they didn't play against much zone defense. So that was our key: to play really aggressive 1-3-1 defense, and to go out and start well."
The Eagles committed seven team fouls just more than four minutes into the second half, and they put Northumberland in the double-bonus midway through the fourth quarter. The Warriors went 17-for-26 at the line after halftime, with Garvin hitting 12 of 18.
"I think they made some big shots when they needed to make in the second half, and obviously we got in foul trouble," said Kennedy coach Justin Magestro. "They made a living at the foul line; we couldn't get to the foul line. My hat goes off to them for making big shots.
"It seemed like once they took the lead, they went on a nice little run and we just couldn't get back into it. A lot of that was because of them."
PIAA CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Giant Center, Hershey
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 66, KENNEDY CATHOLIC 54
Northumberland Christian (27-3) 66
Eden Treas 1-6 1-2 4, Emily Garvin 9-20 16-23 35, Emily McCahan 1-2 0-0 2, Anna Ulmer 6-11 3-4 17, Emma Ulmer 1-6 2-4 5, Jenika Krum 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 19-47 22-33 66.
3-point goals: A. Ulmer 2-3, Garvin 1-1, Krum 1-1, E. Ulmer 1-3, Treas 1-4.
Did not score: Kendra Schoeppner, Aubrie Hostetter, Allison Miller, Kara Wilhelm, Caryssa Ressler.
Kennedy Catholic (25-3) 54
Bellah DiNardo 5-14 4-4 14, Hayden Keith 0-7 0-0 0; Paris Gilmore 2-9 5-6 10, Layke Fields 9-14 3-5 21, Monique Vincent 3-10 0-0 9, Alaina Suhar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 12-15 54.
3-point goals: Vincent 3-8, Gilmore 1-2, Keith 0-7.
Did not score: Alayjah Jones, Isabella Bianco, Sophia Lombardi.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr.;18;13;18;17 — 66
Kennedy Catholic;18;18;8;10 — 54