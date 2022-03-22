If there was an endgame when Northumberland Christian's grand experiment was first conceived, it most certainly did not include a game in Hershey's Giant Center that would be broadcast live on statewide TV.
The folks involved with the Warriors program simply charted a course that would test the mettle of a unique group of players, giving them a chance to succeed on levels they hadn't previously considered.
That work began about eight years ago when the current seniors were grade schoolers. It continued through a national age-group tournament during their junior high years and, eventually, to the targeted postseason framework of PIAA intradistrict and interdistrict play.
With varying lineups built around the same core, the girls excelled at every interval along the way, ultimately landing in the Class A state championship game.
Northumberland Christian (26-3) plays District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic (25-2) Thursday at noon (PCN, blackdiamondsports.net) in the aforementioned Giant Center.
"I mean, yeah, you always want to finish at the top," said Warriors coach Jeff Ulmer, "but did I think we would actually make it to Hershey?
"Probably not, to be 100% honest."
Ulmer's twin daughters, Anna and Emma, and senior classmate Emily Garvin have been at the center of Northumberland Christian's unprecedented success. Their teams are 98-14 in four varsity seasons, never losing more than four games in any season. That record was forged following the decision to supplement the program's Allegheny Christian Athletic Association schedule with tougher competition.
"It's always been, like, 'Maybe we'll get to states,' but never this," said Garvin. "... I'm gonna cry — and I don't cry."
The program's first significant move was attending the National Christian School Athletic Association (NCSAA) Basketball Championships, a terrific opportunity to play beyond the ACAA Tournament.
The Warriors first competed in the NCSAAs in 2016-17, which was Dan Severn's first year as head coach following Bill Milbrand's seven seasons at the helm. They won ACAA division and tournament titles before going 2-1 at the national event at Mount Vernon Nazarene University in Mount Vernon, Ohio. Northumberland dropped the Division 2 title game to Andrews Osborne, a private boarding school in Willoughby, Ohio.
Over the next two seasons, Northumberland claimed national titles in Division 2 and Division 4 (2018 in Erie), and Division 3 (2019 in Mount Vernon) with a string of eight wins against schools from five states. According to the NCSAA website, teams are assigned to divisions "based on the results of opening round matchup games and/or based on pre-tournament seeding," to ensure competitive balance.
"That was huge for us, to be able to get the girls to play at that level," said Jeff Ulmer, who switched places with Severn on the Warriors' bench this season. "We'd walk in there and get three games that you have no idea who we're facing until you step on the court with them. You don't know anything. They have to be able to adjust their play to what they're seeing, and as coaches we have to adjust as well."
Northumberland took the planned step to PIAA competition in 2019-20, and promptly ended Lourdes Regional's three-year District 4 Class A reign. The Warriors have since earned a three-peat of their own.
"You can’t compare the two," Severn once said. “I loved what we did in (NCSAAs) — and we played some very good teams there — but (districts) is something really special."
Maddy Snyder was the team's lone starting senior in the 2020 postseason, which ended after two rounds of the state playoffs due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Last year, Rebekah Hayner, Kaitlyn Bookwalter and Emma Treas were the key seniors on a team that won in the state quarters before losing to eventual runner-up Jenkintown in the semifinals.
Northumberland avenged that loss to Jenkintown nine days ago in the PIAA second round with first-year starters Jenika Krum and Eden Treas — by far the least experienced varsity players to start state games for the Warriors — playing key roles.
"The two young girls they brought in this year did what they had to do," said Drakes coach Jim Romano. "They didn't hurt them at all. They did an excellent job running what they wanted to run."
The Warriors, who were 3-1 all-time in state games prior to this season, went 3-0 last week, capped by a semifinal win over District 6 runner-up Williamsburg. The Blue Pirates dominated the first half Saturday, forcing Northumberland to play significantly tougher defense in the second half — much like a hard-fought win in the 2020 second round over Bishop Carroll when the Warriors also appeared outgunned.
Northumberland turned a seven-point halftime deficit to Williamsburg into an eight-point win, 62-54, to advance to the state final.
"We had all these goals: win our league; win our district; beat Jenkintown, who beat us last year. Get to Hershey was the next one," said Krum, a junior. "We wanted to do it so bad."
Ulmer didn't envision the Warriors playing for a state title when this venture began nearly a decade ago, but it became less of a pipe dream with each passing season.
"This year, I thought we had a chance. I really did," he said. "When the brackets came out and we saw who we were going to line up against, I really thought we had a great opportunity. They just had to put the work in.
"That's what I told them in every practice: 'You guys put the work in, and we'll be there.' Every chance they had — every time that the gym was available — they were shooting. I think that's the difference."
PIAA CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Who: Northumberland Christian (26-3) vs. Kennedy Catholic (25-2)
When: Thursday, noon
Where: Giant Center, Hershey
On the air: PCN (TV), blackdiamondsports.net (livestream, 11:15 a.m)
How they got here: The District 4 champion Warriors beat District 3 third-place Greenwood in the first round, 62-20; beat District 1 third-place Jenkintown in the second round, 58-30; beat District 3 runner-up Christian School of York in the quarterfinals, 59-41; and beat District 6 runner-up Williamsburg in the semifinals, 62-54.
The District 10 champion Golden Eagles beat District 9 third-place North Clarion in the first round, 60-23; beat District 5 champion Shanksville-Stonycreek in the second round, 55-29; beat District 9 runner-up Otto-Eldred in the quarterfinals, 77-30; and beat District 6 champion Portage in the semifinals, 51-45.
Noteworthy: Northumberland Christian is 7-1 all-time in state playoff games. ... Warriors senior Emily Garvin has 2,109 career points, second in program history to 2013 graduate Alyssa Wesner (2,175). ... Sophomore guard Eden Treas leads Northumberland with 26 3-pointers, while junior Jenika Krum is close behind with 24. ... Both teams were prevented from playing state quarterfinal games in 2020 by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Warriors were slated to meet Susquehanna Community, while Kennedy Catholic should have faced Coudersport. ... The Golden Eagles boast four players who average more than 9.3 points per game, with 6-foot freshman Layke Fields topping the quartet at 11.3 ppg. ... Kennedy junior Hayden Keith (58) and freshman Monique Vincent (43) have combined for two-thirds of their team's 146 3-point baskets. ... The Golden Eagles won the 2000-01 PIAA Class A championship.
Probable starters:
Northumberland Christian
G: Eden Treas, so., 5-5, 5.3 ppg., 3.7 rpg.
G: Emily Garvin, sr., 5-7, 24.8 ppg., 10.1 rpg.
F: Emily McCahan, jr., 5-10, 1.7 ppg., 4.3 rpg.
F: Anna Ulmer, sr., 6-2, 10.5 ppg., 8.5 rpg.
C: Emma Ulmer, sr., 6-3, 10.1 ppg., 8.0 rpg.
Top reserve: Jenika Krum, G, jr., 5-4, 3.4 ppg., 3.6 rpg.
Kennedy Catholic
G: Monique Vincent, fr., 5-5, 7.1 ppg., 1.8 rpg.
G: Paris Gilmore, jr., 5-6, 10.8 ppg., 2.2 rpg.
G: Hayden Keith, jr., 5-8, 9.3 ppg., 2.2 rpg.
F: Bellah Dinardo, sr., 5-9, 10.8 ppg., 4.7 rpg.
F: Layke Fields, fr., 6-0, 11.3 ppg., 7.7 rpg.
Top reserve: Isabella Bianco, G/F, jr., 5-10, 4.0 ppg.