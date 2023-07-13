NORTHUMBERLAND — Berwick scored five runs in the sixth inning to rally to beat Northumberland, 7-5, on Thursday in the Susquehanna Valley League Junior Legion playoffs in a game stopped in the second inning on Wednesday due to a thunderstorm.
Northumberland (13-3) built a 4-1 lead after four innings. Gavin Landis gave Norry a 2-1 lead with two-run double in the bottom of the third, and Graiden Campbell had an RBI single in the fourth, while Mike Vaders scored on a passed ball to give Norry the lead.
The sixth was a nightmare inning for Norry. Three runs scored on errors, and another run scored on a fielder's choice. Landon Costa had an RBI double for the only run-scoring hit of the inning.
Berwick 7, Northumberland 5
Berwick;100;005;1 — 7-8-2
Northumberland;002;201;0 — 5-8-4
Justin Zeigler, Chayse Snyder (3), Gavin Hoot (6), Declan Abrahims (7) and Nate Strausser. Cayne Stroup, Landon Costa (2), Talon McHenry (5), Cole Swisher (6) and Carter Bailey.
WP: McHenry; LP: Hoot.
Berwick: Swisher, 1-for-2, run; Aidan Smith, run, RBI; Stroup, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Grayson Hardie, 2-for-3, double; Costa, 1-for-4, double, run, 2 RBIs.
Northumberland: Griffin Parker, 2-for-2, RBI; Gavin Landis, 3-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Charles Walter, 1-for-3, double, run; Gradien Campbell, 2-for-3, double, RBI.