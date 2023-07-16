Justin Zeigler scattered seven hits over five-plus innings, and Northumberland boosted him with a five-run first for a 13-3 win in six innings over Berwick in the Susquehanna Valley League Junior American Legion baseball championship game Sunday.
Chayse Snyder and Corbin Stahl each drove in a pair of runs, Snyder scored three times, and Northumberland (16-3) won its third consecutive game to advance to the Region 5 Tournament at North Berwick starting Friday.
Gavin Landis and Mike Vaders had key hits in a first-inning rally aided by four Berwick errors. Berwick got back two runs on three consecutive hits in the second, but Northumberland pushed its lead to 7-2 after the third.
Zeigler allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks, striking out one. He threw strikes on 43 of 70 pitches.
Snyder entered with two outs in the sixth, a run in and two runners on base. He coaxed a groundout to shortstop to send Northumberland to the home sixth up 7-3.
Northumberland walked off with six runs in the sixth, capped by Stahl's two-run single that triggered the 10-run rule. Declan Abrahims and Snyder had run-scoring hits with two outs to spark the rally.
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY LEAGUE
JUNIOR AMERICAN LEGION
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Pineknotter Park, Northumberland
Northumberland 13, Berwick 3 (6 innings)
Berwick;020;001;— 3-7-6
Northumberland;502;006;— 13-5-2
F. Lutz, T. McHenry (3) and C. Bailey. Justin Zeigler, Chayse Snyder (6) and Nate Strausser.
WP: Zeigler. LP: Lutz.
Berwick: Lutz 1-for-1, run; A. Smith 1-for-3, run; S. Johnson 2-for-2, run, 2 RBIs; Bailey 2-for-3, RBI; L. Costa 1-for-2.
Northumberland: Declan Abrahims 1-for-4, run, RBI; Griffin Parker 2 runs; Snyder 1-for-2, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Gavin Landis 1-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Corbin Stahl 1-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Charles Walter 2 runs; Mike Vaders 1-for-3, run; Kingston Erb run.