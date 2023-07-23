The Daily Item
BERWICK — Mountain Post 781 Junior Legion scored two runs in each of its final two at bats to outlast Northumberland, 8-5, in the elimination bracket of Junior Legion Regionals at North Berwick Field on Sunday.
Northumberland finishes the season at 17-5.
Northumberland fell behind 5-1 after Post 781 — from Mountaintop — scored four runs in the top of the third with two outs.
Northumberland answered in the bottom of the third with two runs. Landen Mull doubled home a run before the second run scored on an error to pull Norry to 5-3.
Northumberland tied the game with two runs in the fifth inning. Justin Zeigler singled to open the inning. After two outs, Chayse Snyder reached on an error to put runners on first and third. Zeigler scored on a passed ball before Gavin Landis walked. Corbin Stahl then singled to tie the game at 5-5.
With runners on second and third, the Post 781 pitcher got a groundout to end the inning.
Once again, Post 781 struck with two outs again this time in the top of the sixth with a runner on second. Three straight singles brought home two runs to give Post 781 a 7-5 lead.