SHICKSHINNY — Charleigh Miner exploded for 29 points to put Northwest in the District 4 Class 2A semifinals. Karsyn Miner was second on the team with 13 points.
Jenika Krum led the Warriors with 12 points. Krum made four 3-pointers to end her career as second all-time in school history with 84 overall. Krum finished with 54 treys this season, a new single-season record, breaking Hayner's record of 34 in 2019-2020.
Northwest will take on South Williamsport in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Danville High School.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A GIRLS QUARTERFINAL
NORTHWEST 58, NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 29
Northwest (18-5) 58
Charleigh Miner 10 3-4 29; Karsyn Miner 5 2-4 13; Morgan Hermanofski 3 0-0 8; Taylor Noss 2 0-1 4; Jordin Bowman 1 0-0 2, Ashlyn Hermanofski 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 5-9 58.
3-point goals: C. Miner 6, M. Hermanofski 2, K. Miner.
Did not score: Arheya Williams, Marissa Veldez.
Northumberland Christian (16-10) 29
Jenika Krum 4 0-0 12; Aubrie Hostetter 2 3-3 7; Carrie King 3 0-0 6, Eden Treas 1 0-2 2, Caryssa Ressler 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 3-5 29.
3-point goals: Krum 4.
Did not score: Evalin Owens.
Score by quarters
Northwest;24;10;13;11 — 58
Nortumberland Christian;10;6;6;7 — 29